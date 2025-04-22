Joe Rogan makes eye-opening remarks about "gravity drive" mechanics and "warp drive" possibilities, narrates astounding asteroid mining story

Joe Rogan took a deep dive into topics like gravity drives, warp propulsion, and secret asteroid mining missions during a recent podcast episode with stand-up comic and actor Tim Dillon.

Rogan is not a believer that time machines exist. However, he seems to be convinced there’s something real behind the tech that allows objects to defy physics. Rogan also went on to refer to the potential craft that travels seamlessly through air and water without slowing down or making waves.

The UFC color commentator believes that these machines create a gravity distortion field. He referenced conversations with credible figures from NASA’s UFO program, and said:

"I think during the 1940s they started working on this stuff. During the 1950s there was papers written about it. That they were working on gravity propulsion systems. They were working on something that harnesses... background energy?... I actually had a conversation with Hal Putoff about this, who's a legitimate scientist who worked for NASA with the UFO program. And he believes that they're capable of developing some sort of a warp drive. And there was something written about this. There’s some breakthrough about warp drives recently, right? We talked about this. I think they have something."

He added:

"I think that's what a lot of these people are seeing when they're seeing these, um, transmedium crafts that are going through the air at high rates of speed, going into the water, not losing any speed, coming out of the water, not making any splashes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:57:00):

Joe Rogan pokes fun at Katy Perry’s 11-minute space trip

Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when addressing Katy Perry’s brief venture to space aboard Blue Origin’s rocket. He questioned the significance of the trip, pointing out that the crew barely crossed the edge of space and yet were being celebrated as astronauts.

Rogan mocked the symbolism behind Perry carrying a daisy for her daughter, to prove his point that the journey was uneventful. Speaking in the aforementioned episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Tim Dillon, he said:

"She brought a daisy, which is super important. It shows you how quick the flight was. The dead daisy that's like snipped from its life source was still alive or still vibrant... Hey Tim Dillion, I'm much better now that the ladies are back from space, thank you. It was very profound. I don't know if you've seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she's basically a guru now."

