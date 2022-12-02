It is always an insightful discussion when Neil deGrasse Tyson appears on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) Podcast.

While speaking with Rogan on episode #1904, deGrasse Tyson discussed the importance of the dark night sky, especially for space observation. The astrophysicist brought up his Ph.D. thesis focusing on observing the night sky from the mountains and described the experience, saying:

"There are moments that mountains are high up enough so that if clouds roll in, you're above the clouds...This is what makes it especially spooky, magical, mystical, Mount Olympus-like cause you're on the top - there's no other land - it's just clouds. So it's you, the tops of clouds, and the universe commuting with the cosmos."

The UFC commentator chimed in by describing the view from his experience at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. He noted that this view makes people reflect on the light pollution in the world, saying:

"We were above the clouds... Just the view of it is so astounding... But that view from the Keck Observatory just even from the bay station, it's so stunning that it does reset your understanding of where we are and it makes you angry that we have so much light pollution that people are denied that because I think it changes the way people view our relationship with the cosmos."

Rogan has done a great job diversifying his guests as he doesn't stick to just one genre like MMA or comedy. His ability to direct a conversation has been praised by many past guests on his podcast, including current UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley.

Check out the full video below:

Neil deGrasse Tyson tells Joe Rogan why there will never be flying cars

Neil deGrasse Tyson has appeared on Joe Rogan's JRE podcast plenty of times in the past. He always generates insightful discussions on many topics including why he believes there will never be flying cars.

During his appearance on episode #1159 of JRE, deGrasse Tyson mentioned that the physics behind creating flying cars with the space available wouldn't be logical, saying:

"We already have flying cars, they're called helicopters...They're noisy. They have to create a downward thrust of air equal to its own weight. If you're going to have a flying car, that's what it's going to have to do. They're noisy, they completely disrupt the terrain wherever they fly. So the issue is not that you want a flying car, you want to travel in that third dimension."

The JRE listeners have shared plenty of hilarious reactions on Twitter, with the majority posting that they were mindblown whenever the astrophysicist appeared. He has become one of the more popular guests outside of MMA and stand-up comedy to appear frequently on JRE.

