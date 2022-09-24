"There's a lot of thinking and a lot of intuition"- Joe Rogan obsesses over pool with Lex Fridman while explaining the game

Joe Rogan and Lex Fridman had a rather intriguing conversation regarding pool ahead of UFC 279 that took place earlier this month.

Fridman, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) researcher and computer scientist, has posted a video to his official YouTube channel wherein he has featured some behind-the-scenes footage leading up to the UFC 279 event.

As seen in the video, prior to UFC 279, Rogan partook in a game of pool and shared his knowledge regarding the cue sport with Fridman. The UFC commentator and podcaster highlighted the significance of angles in the game.

Joe Rogan explained how to utilize a gentle touch to score, whilst letting the cue ball ricochet off the rails to land at an ideal angle near the next ball he intends to pocket. Acknowledging how the game can make an individual obsess over it, Rogan stated:

"It's all about knowing the cue ball speed and knowing how a ball is gonna come off the ball when it contacts it at an angle. And you get completely obsessive because it's so hard to predict. And then, the more you do it, the more you get muscle memory, the more you kind of understand where the ball's going with every shot."

Lex Fridman asked whether Joe Rogan was simply playing on intuition rather than thinking his shots through. Rogan replied by saying:

"There's a lot of thinking and a lot of intuition. It's like both things happen at the same time. It's super complicated."

When Joe Rogan seemingly channeled his inner Lex Fridman at a UFC event

Widely-revered MMA personality and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan doesn't work as many UFC events as he used to. Given his busy schedule with stand-up comedy, podcast episodes, and other business ventures, Rogan's attention is in more places than the UFC commentary desk.

Nevertheless, he does work on the commentary team for the biggest UFC fight cards every year. One such appearance came this July at the UFC 276 event. Intriguingly, Rogan's attire at the event piqued the attention of many in the MMA community. Rogan's fashion statement elicited reactions from a myriad of MMA fans, including one from his friend Lex Fridman.

In lieu of his signature black button-down shirt, Joe Rogan chose to sport a black suit, black tie, and white button-down shirt. The latter trio happens to be something that Lex Fridman often wears. Needless to say, Fridman later addressed the same and praised Rogan for his fashion choices at the event. Fridman tweeted:

"I finally got around to watching UFC 276. Great fashion choice @joerogan"

