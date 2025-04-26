Joe Rogan opens up about watching 'The Monkey' film while lauding Stephen King and the horror movie genre

UFC commentator Joe Rogan hosted filmmaker Robert Rodriguez on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), where shared his experience of watching 'The Monkey' film and praised the work of author Stephen King.

Ad

'The Monkey' is a horror/comedy film that was released earlier this year and is based on a short story penned by King in 1980, carrying the same title. The 2025 adaptation was produced by renowned filmmaker James Wan and directed by Osgood Perkins.

Rogan shared that he tuned in to watch the film with his youngest daughter and labeled it as "hyperviolent" and a "classic". He said:

"You know what I saw recently that I f*ck*ng loved?— 'The Monkey'. It's f*ck*ng fun man. I watched it with my youngest daughter [who] loves horror movies. We watch a lot of horror movies together. We were looking for something the other night and we were like— alright, let's take a chance on this. Had no idea what it was. Watched the trailer, I'm like— are you in? She's like— okay, this is good."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"It's f*ck*ng chaos. It's such a chaotic, insane, hyperviolent movie, but funny and kind of scary. It was really good man, it was like a classic, what I really love about the early Stephen King work."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:03:49):

Ad

Joe Rogan labels 'Nosferatu' film as "the best vampire movie ever"

During a JRE episode with stand-up comic Brian Simpson, Joe Rogan shared that he was amazed by the 'Nosferatu' film, and labeled it as "the best vampire movie ever." He was highly impressed by the film's visuals and the exemplary performance of Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård, who played the character of 'Count Orlok' in the film. He said:

Ad

"Nosferatu— I'm saying it right now, it's the best vampire movie ever. It's so beautiful, like the way it's shot. There's a scene when he's ['Thomas Hutter' played by Nicholas Hoult] walking up to the castle, it's the creepiest setup of all time. And the dude who plays 'Count Orlok' is the dude who played 'Pennywise' in 'IT', and it's the best vampire ever."

Ad

Check out Rogan's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.