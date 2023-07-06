"Joe Rogan podcast about to get cancelled" - Controversial fighter Sean Strickland announces JRE appearance, fans react

Sean Strickland is the latest guest on the Joe Rogan Experience and his appearance has caused a stir amongst MMA fans.

The UFC middleweight headed into Rogan's studio off the back of an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 76 last weekend. 'Tarzan' faced the unranked Abusupiyan Magomedov, who was making only his second walk to the UFC's octagon.

After a strong start from the challenger, fatigue soon set in and Strickland showed his class by dominating the second round and closing out the fight via a TKO.

Aside from his skills in the octagon, Sean Strickland is also known for his unfiltered approach to life and his controversial statements. The 32-year-old has also regularly been banned from social media platforms for his views on the LGBTQI+ community.

"Welcome to the shadow realm @joerogan"

Fans have been reacting to the post, with many poking fun at the podcast's future after having Strickland on as a guest. One fan wrote:

"Joe Rogan podcast about to get cancelled"

Another fan hilariously joked that Spotify's executives must be horrified at the thoughts of what may be said on the podcast.

"Spotify execs in shambles as we speak"

More fan reactions

Sean Strickland suprised Mel Gibson was rooting for him

Sean Strickland had the room laughing during his post-fight press conference when he was asked about Hollywood star Mel Gibson, who was cageside for UFC Vegas 76.

'Tarzan' lived upto his unfiltered namesake by immediately referring to Gibson's history with anti-semiticsm. The middleweight contender then joked that he was suprised, the actor was rooting for him instead of Abusupiyan Magomedov, who is a German citizen.

Strickland's comments caught the press off guard and the room soon erupted into laughter. He said:

"Bro that's a crazy motherf***er dude. I'm surprised he wasn't rooting for Germany. What, too soon? Too soon? I mean, ay, you take those f***ing drugs [and] they make you say crazy s**t right?! Nah dude Mel Gibson is the f***ing man..." [7:20-7:37]

He added:

"Nah he didn't congratulate me. I interjected and said, 'Hey you crazy motherf***er! I like you! You say more crazy s**t than me and you haven't been canceled." [12:35-12:50]

