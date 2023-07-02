"I’m surprised he wasn’t rooting for Germany" - Sean Strickland drops bombshell reaction to being congratulated by Mel Gibson

Sean Strickland was up to his usual antics at the post-fight press conference following a superb performance at UFC on ESPN 48 last night. 'Tarzan' defeated Abus Magomedov via TKO in the second-round, and earned the Performance of the Night award in the process.

Famous actor Mel Gibson was in attendance for the event, and Strickland's reaction to his presence in the crowd left the media members in hysterics. The middleweight contender pointed to Gibson's anti-semitic past while stating that he was surprised the actor wasn't supporting Magomedov, a German citizen himself.

Sean Strickland is known to be one of the most outlandish fighters on the UFC roster, and his media appearance following last night's event is a case in point. 'Tarzan' said this:

"Bro that's a crazy motherf***er dude. I'm surprised he wasn't rooting for Germany. What, too soon? Too soon? I mean, ay, you take those f***ing drugs [and] they make you say crazy s**t right?! Nah dude Mel Gibson is the f***ing man..." [7:20-7:37]

Strickland continued by detailing his interaction with Gibson in the crowd:

"Nah he didn't congratulate me. I interjected and said, 'Hey you crazy motherf***er! I like you! You say more crazy s**t than me and you haven't been canceled." [12:35-12:50]

Watch the video below:

Watch Sean Strickland's interaction with Mel Gibson below:

MMA Mania @mmamania Sean Strickland meets Mel Gibson Sean Strickland meets Mel Gibson https://t.co/AJxUqxGOY2

Sean Strickland makes his case for a middleweight title shot

Sean Strickland has called for a title shot against Israel Adesanya following arguably the best perfomance of his career against Abus Magomedov at UFC on ESPN 48 last night.

'Tarzan' won the bout via TKO in round 2 and is now 8-2 in his last 10 bouts, with two defeats coming against former champion Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier.

The losses came in back-to-back bouts, but Strickland has bounced back in impressive fashion with victories over Nassourdine Imavov and now Magomedov.

Israel Adesanya appears likely to face the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, which takes place at UFC 290 next weekend. But during the post-event press conference this weekend, Sean Strickland made his case for a title shot against Adesanya.

He said this:

"It needs to happen guys. We know Izzy is on f***ing repeat... Every time [the UFC] try to bring new blood in, I send 'em back. Give me the f***ing title [shot], I earned it... I've paid my dues, give me that s**t"

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes