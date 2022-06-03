Joe Rogan commends Aljamain Sterling for trying to exploit opponents' mental weakness - "That's a great predator's brain" 

Aljamain Sterling recently joined Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show, where the duo discussed the UFC champion's mental preparation.

The UFC bantamweight champion spoke about mental coaching in MMA:

"Now I feel two ways about that [mental coaching]. I feel one, you're mentally weak and you could possibly be broken."

Sterling's second point was that he isn't immune to anxiety and that sometimes getting the help can make you better at dealing with situations. However, the UFC champion went on to discuss how he feels when his opponent is using a mental coach:

"Sometimes, you know someone is doing it [getting mental coaching] and I wonder what type of person they are. Does this really get them in the zone and locked in? Like is this something that they feel like they need? Versus them kind of doing it and they're not really all in and I could probably break them."

Sterling also stated that after hearing that his opponents need mental coaching, it inspires him to try and "trigger" things in order to throw them off their game.

Joe Rogan was impressed with Sterling's way of thinking and replied:

"That's a great predator's brain."

The UFC bantamweight champion said that he wouldn't want to bully anyone by mentioning that they use a mental coach. However, 'Funk Master' did mention that he would try to use the fact that his opponent has a mental coach to his advantage, without telling them personally.

Joe Rogan receives high praise from UFC champion Aljamain Sterling

Joe Rogan is well known for his podcasting and contributions to the UFC and MMA in general. After recently appearing on an episode of the JRE MMA Show, Aljamain Sterling was full of praise for Rogan.

The UFC bantamweight champion also hinted at some new projects from himself after being motivated by Rogan. He wrote on his Twitter:

"This man’s work ethic and hustle is nothing short of admiring! I got some extra motivation coming back on @joerogan show again and seeing his new wellness playground they’ve built. I got some things we’re working on that I think you guys will like. Stayed tuned!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

Sterling didn't elaborate any further into his future project and also kept quiet about Rogan's new "wellness playground" he claims they've recently built.

The UFC commentator was recently named one of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world. This is an amazing achievement and makes it easy to see why Sterling left the podcast feeling inspired.

