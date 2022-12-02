Joe Rogan predicted that the Liver King was using PEDs (Performance-Enhancing Drugs), namely steroids, to maintain his physique. Brian Johnson, better known as Liver King, is an internet personality who grew to fame after promoting his "ancestral" lifestyle, choosing to eat raw meat over cooked meat and making videos of the same on various social media platforms.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator and enthusiast exposed Johnson for using PEDs:

"The Liver King thing drives me nuts, because that guy's on steroids. Just shut the f**k up. So I know he's eating really healthy, it's clear he's eating all these animal foods and you know he's eating organ meat which is very rich in nutrients, all that's true. But he's dodging the main bullet."

The guest on the podcast then pointed out that the Liver King was too deep into his lie to back out now and admit that he was using PEDs. In response, Rogan replied saying:

"Well look at him. You know how rare it is to have a physique like that and not be on steroids?"

Joe Rogan was pretty sure that, despite his claims, Johnson was using PEDs to achieve and maintain his physique. Rogan's prediction came true when the influencer was recently exposed through leaked emails that showed how much he spent on PEDs every month.

Joe Rogan talks about why eating raw meat has no added benefit

The Liver King is a big advocate of eating raw meat and resorting to an ancestral or primal way of life. He believes it has a lot of health benefits and claims that it is better than eating processed food. During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator debunked his claims saying:

"It's a gimmick. I mean look, you know, I don't even know if there's a benefit in eating raw meat, from what I've understood talking to experts, there is actually a lot to gain from cooking because the protein becomes more bio available. Like eating raw meat like that, you're not getting as much of the nutrients."

He also stated that although he has eaten raw meat, he does not prefer it to cooked meat. Rogan is into catching, cleaning, and cooking meat, especially elk. He believes there is more to gain from cooking meat rather than eating it raw.

