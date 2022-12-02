Liver King admits to using steroids extensively after email leaks, says internet persona was an experiment

Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, has finally admitted to using steroids in an apology video for the same. Johnson rose to fame on TikTok last year for following a primal meat-based diet featuring raw liver, animal lungs and testicles.

After months of denying PED use, Johnson has finally admitted to it after being exposed earlier this week by Bodybuilder/YouTuber Derek. Labeling it a "complicated" topic, Liver King claimed that he never expected to be in the public eye before his social media stardom.

Johnson claims to have convinced himself that his PED use was inconsequential as he wasn't a competing athlete in any sport. Johnson also claimed that the Liver King persona was a social experiment to help young men deal with depression, autoimmune, anxiety, infertility, and low ambition in life. The 45-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"This is a complicated as f*** topic, atleast to me it is. Because before social media I was rich and anonymous and after social media, I'm still rich but no longer anonymous. And I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It's been tricky as f*** to navigate. Well, clearly, I did it wrong. And I'm here now to set the record straight. Yes, I have done steroids. And yes, I'm on steroids, monitored and managed by trained hormone clinician. Liver king, the public figure was an experiment to spread the message."

Watch Brian Johnson's comments below (0:21):

Liver King still believes there is a right time and place for steroid use under medical supervision.

Liver King sports a ripped, yet bulked-up physique which has led to several allegations of steroid use in the past. While Brian Johnson has vehemently denied these accusations, he now realizes that his denial may have only worsened things.

However, Johnson has finally owned up to it, even promising to discuss the topic more openly in the future. The 45-year-old still believes that there is a correct way to use PEDs under medical supervision. Johnson further added (2:42):

"I continually dismissed it and dug myself into a bigger and deeper hole. I have only myself to blame. I did that and it was all wrong. I will be better, I will talk about it openly because I believe there is a time and place for pharmacological intervention monitored and managed by a trained hormone physician."

