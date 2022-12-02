Sean O'Malley has addressed reports of 'Liver King' (real name: Brian Johnson) allegedly using steroids.

Johnson rose to prominence in 2021 as TikTok megastar 'Liver King' -- notorious for eating raw liver, animal lungs, t**ticles, and a primal meat-based diet.

Johnson is a self-professed natural bodybuilder, serial entrepreneur, and lifestyle coach known for offering guidance to his followers regarding topics such as masculinity and fitness. The 45-year-old American boasts a physique that's both bulky and ripped, which is rare for a natural bodybuilder.

Earlier this week, bodybuilder/YouTuber Derek posted a video to his 'More Plates More Dates' YouTube channel, featuring emails sent by Johnson to an unnamed bodybuilding coach in 2021. The emails indicate that Johnson has been using several steroidal and non-steroidal PEDs.

Watch Derek's video below:

Derek suggested that Johnson had also emailed him for guidance. As reported by Rolling Stone, these emails were purportedly sent before Johnson's breakthrough as a social media star. The report also noted that Johnson didn't directly address the latest accusations but asserted:

“In a weird way, I’m grateful for the recent events that have shed light on this complicated-as-f**k topic.”

A strong proponent of his 'Ancestral Supplements' brand, Johnson consistently promotes his nine ancestral tenets: Sleep, Eat, Move, Shield, Connect, Cold, Sun, Fight, and Bond.

In an edition of the BrOMalley show, UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley praised the lifestyle coach's aforesaid tenets. Additionally, addressing Johnson's alleged steroid use, 'Sugar' stated:

"It s**ks because what if he would've been like, 'Yeah, I'm on [steroids]. I still believe in the nine essential tenets, ancestral tenets. But yeah, I f**king take extra sh** to look f**king yoked.' It'd be way different because sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight -- His nine tenets... They're all good sh**!"

Furthermore, 'Sugar' opined that Liver King's preachings and tenets are "good for people to hear" and that he works hard. O'Malley feels Johnson's doing nothing wrong by using steroids as he isn't a professional fighter/sportsperson.

Watch 'Sugar' discuss the topic at 16:25 in the video below:

Eddie Alvarez's steroids use accusations against 'Liver King' and the latter's response

In the wake of 'Liver King's steroid use debate, MMA legend Eddie Alvarez recently tweeted screenshots of his private chats with the influencer from 2021.

As seen in the tweets below, the former UFC lightweight champion messaged Johnson that he respects his positive teachings but hopes that he comes clean about his obvious steroid use.

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight twitter.com/axidava/status… Axidava @axidava Liver King's actual tenets have been exposed:

- IGF-1 LR

- CJC w/ lmap

- Ibutamoren

- Omnitrope

- Test cyp 0.6cc per week

- Decca 0.6cc per week

- Winstrol 50mg / day Liver King's actual tenets have been exposed:- IGF-1 LR- CJC w/ lmap- Ibutamoren- Omnitrope- Test cyp 0.6cc per week - Decca 0.6cc per week- Winstrol 50mg / day https://t.co/2q1zIqyC2P Sent this last year to the King himself Sent this last year to the King himself 😂😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/axidava/status… https://t.co/P86vfBfT7z

Johnson responded by expressing his appreciation for Alvarez's message but emphasized that he doesn't use steroids. Moreover, he urged Alvarez to follow the ancestral way of living professed by him, optimize his testosterone, and "achieve a higher version" of himself.

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight The Liver kings response to my accusations last year The Liver kings response to my accusations last year https://t.co/H6Z2JMonRI

Poll : 0 votes