Joe Rogan puts spotlight on pharma industry's reported $1 billion payout to meddle with the scientific process

Joe Rogan's latest Instagram story indicated that he was disturbed after learning how Big Pharma allegedly paid out more than $1 billion to the reviewers of a few top medical journals. According to a report by The Defender, the payments were made to provide reviews that benefit their cause instead of detailing the exact outcomes of various scientific processes.

The 57-year-old UFC commentator often talks about various societal problems on his noted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. However, Rogan's commentary on COVID-19 made him face a massive backlash from several noteworthy personalities.

Rogan's Instagram story highlighted the aforementioned report, which noted that more than half of the two thousand examined peer reviewers received payments from noted pharmaceutical industries.

It also detailed that the reviewers had ties with some of the highly trusted medical journal organizations like JAMA, The BMJ, The Lancet, and The New England Journal of Medicine.

The report highlighted Dr. Adriane Fugh Berman's (director of PharmedOut) claim that a lesser number of pharma-critical articles will come out since the reviewers are backed by Big Pharma:

"Obviously, pharma-critical articles are going to be published less often in journals supported by pharmaceutical companies, whose medical editors are supported by pharmaceutical companies, and whose peer reviewers are supported by pharmaceutical companies."

Joe Rogan criticized the intent of Big Pharma to make people think they are unwell

Joe Rogan has also talked about various medical issues on his podcast. In episode #2208, he hosted the founder of Ways2Well clinic, Brigham Buhler, where the two delved into a dialogue about how journals backed by pharmaceutical industries try to twist the narrative of people's well-being for their benefit.

As an example, Rogan highlighted how several reports may come up to criticize a simple narrative of following a balanced diet every day to stay healthy.

"If you came up with a diet that everyone could follow and live up to 150 [years], there would be an article about how dangerous it is to tell people to stay healthy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:20:27):

