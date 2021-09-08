"They must know that's a lie!" - Joe Rogan blasts CNN for spreading false claims that he took a 'horse dewormer' to fight COVID-19

Popular UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan fired back at CNN for allegedly reporting false information about him.

In episode #1703 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he asked guest Tom Segura if he should file a lawsuit against the media giant. Rogan said:

"Bro, do I have to sue CNN? They're making shit up; they keep saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It's an American company. They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. And CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that's a lie."

It comes after Rogan revealed last week that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus and said he "threw the kitchen sink" at the disease by taking Monoclonal antibodies, Z-Pak, Prednisone, and the controversial Ivermectin – a medicine used to treat parasite infestations, which many believe can help treat COVID-19.

However, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner debunked the combat sports personality's approach. Appearing on the Don Lemon Show, Reiner said:

“He’s, again, causing a great deal of public disservice when he describes a completely jumbled, sort of self-created medical regimen that he's on right now.”

Watch Joe Rogan blast CNN for allegedly lying about his medication:

Joe Rogan on COVID-19 vaccines

Joe Rogan has previously said that he's not against COVID-19 vaccines, but believes younger people with stronger immune systems don't need them. On the April 23 episode of his renowned Spotify show, Rogan said:

“I’ve said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.”

Also Read

His comments about the vaccine garnered backlash from several medical experts as well as publications. After receiving heat and being branded as an "anti-vax" person, Rogan clarified that he does believe the vaccines are safe but doubled down on his initial stance about younger people not needing them.

