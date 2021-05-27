Did Joe Rogan get vaccinanted?

It is unknown whether UFC commentator Joe Rogan has taken the COVID-19 vaccine or not. However, the comedian and popular podcast host has recently received backlash for his opinion regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

Joe Rogan has stated that while he believes getting vaccinated is largely safe, he wouldn't recommend it to young people. On the April 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, his popular podcast on Spotify, Rogan said:

“I’ve said, yeah, I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do. But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.”

Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast.



“If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021

Joe Rogan's statement is contrary to the guidelines set by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement, the CDC wrote:

“Everyone 16 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.”

In light of Joe Rogan's controversial comments, the chief medical adviser to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explained that younger people should get vaccinated because they can get infected with the disease.

Joe Rogan clarifies his COVID-19 vaccine comments

Joe Rogan has denied claims that he's an "anti-vaxx person," and reiterated his stance that he believes COVID-19 vaccines are safe. He didn't correct his initial take, but offered more context to what he meant.

"I believe they're safe and I encouraged many people to take them. My parents are vaccinated. I just said that I if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it. Their argument was, you need it for other people."

The comedian also cautioned his listeners that his comments were not to be believed over the opinions of medical experts:

"Listen, here's the thing. These are not, like, planned statements. Let's be real clear. When I say something stupid, I'm not thinking about what I'm gonna say before I say it. I just saying it, right?" Joe Rogan said. "If you say you disagree with me, I probably disagree with me too. I disagree with me all the time."