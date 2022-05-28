Joe Rogan questions why the government hasn't funded change in America - How do we have money to send to other countries when we don't have enough money to fix our own

Joe Rogan wants to know why the United States is shoveling billions of tax dollars into the war between Ukraine and Russia when his country has so many problems that go unsolved and unfunded.

In the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Ali Siddiq, Rogan contrasted the recent school shooting in Uvalde Texas to the government's recent vote on a $40 billion Ukraine aid package. He said:

"How do we have $40 billion to send to Ukraine if we don't have $40 billion to protect schools? Where's the money getting out? But I've said this about every single problem they have in this country. Every time there's reporting on shootings in Chicago ... like how do we have money to send to other countries when we don't have enough money to fix whatever's going on in the south side of Chicago? Or Baltimore. Or Detroit."

Rogan wondered whether there was some way to turn the military-industrial complex away from war towards helping America. He said:

"It's almost like it has to be profitable. You remember when we invaded Iraq and Halliburton got these no-bid contracts to fix all the s*** we blew up? Give them a no-bid contract to fix Chicago. Go in there, fix it. Set up community centers. Set up whatever you can do to protect people, set up whatever you can do to educate people, set up whatever you can do to provide people with better housing. Give them hope. The whole country. It can be done. If you've got that much money going to other countries to fix things, and this whole idea of us being the police of the world? How the f*** can we be the police of the world when we can't even police our own backyard.

Rogan went on to agree with his guest Siddiq that programs to help the poorest in the country along with universal healthcare could be the solution to many of his country's problems. He did question whether the country had the resources needed to take care of everyone.

Spotify claims a glitch deleted 36 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience

Since joining Spotify in July 2021, Joe Rogan has let the streaming giant remove several dozen episodes of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast from their service. However, a new batch of 36 episodes missing from Spotify's servers were apparently not intentionally deleted.

Episodes from a variety of different guests were missing for a brief period of time. Names included politicians like Dan Crenshaw and Tulsi Gabbard, but also musicians like Everlast, Post Malone, and RZA. Comedians such as Eddie Izzard and Bryan Callen also had their episodes removed.

jrelibrary.com/articles/spoti… UPDATE: An additional 53 episodes of the JRE podcast have been removed from Spotify's library bringing the total number of missing episodes to 95. UPDATE: An additional 53 episodes of the JRE podcast have been removed from Spotify's library bringing the total number of missing episodes to 95.jrelibrary.com/articles/spoti…

The missing episodes were detected by a website called JRE Missing, which scans Spotify to track gaps in the show's archives. Spotify responded to the deletions by claiming a glitch in the system had caused them. Once they were aware, the episodes were restored a day later.

Episodes intentionally removed by Spotify in the past include controversial guests like Alex Jones, Chris D'Elia, Gavin McInnes, and War Machine.

