Joe Rogan questions reports claiming George Floyd's death was caused by fentanyl and heart disease

Joe Rogan questioned the claims that George Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl and heart disease during a recent podcast episode. He talked about the horrific video of Floyd’s tragic encounter with police.

Please note: This article discusses sensitive and potentially triggering content. Reader discretion is advised.

Rogan said that the officer’s knee was clearly on Floyd’s neck, not his shoulder, as some have suggested. He explained that if enough pressure is applied to the neck, it can quickly lead to unconsciousness and restrict breathing, regardless of a person's health history.

Speaking on episode #2299 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"George Floyd one was fascinating because it wasn't a setup it was just an organic moment where someone was filming... He's right on the neck, no question at all. That will put you to sleep for the most part and that will definitely constrict your breathing depending upon how much weight he actually has on that neck and how strong George Floyd is. Now imagine this guy's already f*cked up. He already has an enlarged heart, he's on fentanyl, he's already f*cked up. But would he have died without this happening?"

Rogan added:

"People want to say it was an overdose. Well, maybe, certainly he had poor health because of drug abuse and it certainly must have contributed to it, but are you saying that if that wouldn't have a giant effect on someone in poor health like if you did that to an old man with emphysema, if you had some guy who's been smoking cigarettes for 50 years and you got on his neck, he could f*ckinf die right there, whereas if you didn't get on his neck he probably would live a long time, right?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:47:40):

Joe Rogan talks about "real issue" that causes long-term health problems

Joe Rogan recently discussed the "real" causes of long-term health issues. He argued that while meat is often blamed for health problems, it’s not the real culprit.

According to Rogan, the bigger issue lies in the consumption of foods loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats. Speaking on episode #2300 of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"There’s a bunch of things that likely contribute to all sorts of metabolic diseases that people have. I don’t think regular meat is one of them. I don’t think a grass-fed steak and a f*cking salad is going to kill you. I think the real issue is buns and fries and soda and chips and cookies. And the people that don’t avoid eating meat, if they’re not well-read about it, they’re doing it because they don’t give a f****, I’m going to eat a burger because I want to eat a burger, you know. So you get a lot of that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (57:45):

