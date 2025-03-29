Joe Rogan rains praises on latest JRE guest, also hails his recent two-part crowd work special: "It’s f****** awesome"

UFC commentator and popular podcast host Joe Rogan recently praised comedian Big Jay Oakerson and his two-part crowd work special titled 'They/Them' on Instagram. The 47-year-old was also a guest on the latest installment of the Joe Rogan Experience.

In episode #2296, Rogan and Oakerson touched on several topics, such as 'American History X,' the FBI infiltrating biker gangs, and the brilliance of Jim Carrey. However, to wrap this all up, the 57-year-old posted an Instagram post promoting his guest's new special and hailing praise for his crowd-work prowess.

Captioning the post, Rogan said:

"Always a fun time with Big Jay! One of the absolute best crowd work comics of all time! He’s a got a two part crowd work special out right now on @youtube called THEM/THEY and it’s f****** awesome. Our podcast is available now on @spotify."

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post below:

Rogan is often known to have up-and-coming stand-up comedians on his podcast and elevate them. Comedians like Brendan Schaub, Theo Von, and Andrew Schulz are a few comedians who are widely recognized due to their comedic talent and their appearances on JRE.

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on the potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Following his title defense against former BMF champion Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria announced that he is vacating his featherweight belt. He expressed interest in moving up to the 155-pound division to conquer the belt. However, the UFC has not announced a lightweight championship bout as of yet.

Joe Rogan believes that the fight between lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev and Topuria will not come to fruition. He also addressed his explicit desire to watch former champion Charles Oliveira go head-to-head with the Georgian-Spanish contender.

In the latest installment of the JRE Fight Companion, Rogan said:

"I don't think that's happening." [42:00]

Speaking about a potential match-up for the former featherweight champion, Rogan continued:

"I like Topuria vs. Oliveira. Oliveira is so tall, so dangerous everywhere. Huge reach advantage. Those guys [lightweight contenders] are real big. Islam is huge." [43:36]

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

