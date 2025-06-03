Joe Rogan reacts to Bono detailing one lesson he learnt from Beatles legend Paul McCartney: "I think you're dead right"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted Irish rock legend Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, on the latest installment of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The lead vocalist of U2 shared stories of his interaction with the iconic Beatles songwriter and fellow lead vocalist, Paul McCartney.
Bono reveals how McCartney described his first meeting with John Lennon. The 65-year-old detailed how a chocolate bar started the greatest collaboration in history, and how he learned a lesson from the British music icon. Speaking to Rogan, he said:
"He [Lennon] bought a bar of chocolate and after the war, you know, chocolate was really hard to come by. He broke it in half. And I said, "Oh, so you're into sharing, too?" He said, "Yeah." And he says, "I don't know why I'm telling you that." And he drove on. And I just thought, "Oh, I know why you're telling me that." Greatest collaboration, not just in music, maybe the greatest collaboration in the history of culture, started in half."
After speaking with McCartney, Bono shared how he had learnt a valuable lesson in sharing and imposed it on his band, U2. He said:
"I think that's probably right. We don't really own this stuff. You get it for a short period and then you hand it on. I think something about the four [members of U2] and the way we share is in the sound of our music."
To which, Rogan responded:
"I think you're dead right. I think there's something to it. You've made decisions that have affirmed this commitment to a higher goal. It's not a hierarchy of who's the lead singer, who's this, who's that. It's just, 'we're all together to do this thing.'"
Check out the Joe Rogan Experience podcast highlight below:
