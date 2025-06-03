Joe Rogan reacts to Bono detailing one lesson he learnt from Beatles legend Paul McCartney: "I think you're dead right"

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted Irish rock legend Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, on the latest installment of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The lead vocalist of U2 shared stories of his interaction with the iconic Beatles songwriter and fellow lead vocalist, Paul McCartney.

Ad

Bono reveals how McCartney described his first meeting with John Lennon. The 65-year-old detailed how a chocolate bar started the greatest collaboration in history, and how he learned a lesson from the British music icon. Speaking to Rogan, he said:

"He [Lennon] bought a bar of chocolate and after the war, you know, chocolate was really hard to come by. He broke it in half. And I said, "Oh, so you're into sharing, too?" He said, "Yeah." And he says, "I don't know why I'm telling you that." And he drove on. And I just thought, "Oh, I know why you're telling me that." Greatest collaboration, not just in music, maybe the greatest collaboration in the history of culture, started in half."

Ad

Trending

After speaking with McCartney, Bono shared how he had learnt a valuable lesson in sharing and imposed it on his band, U2. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think that's probably right. We don't really own this stuff. You get it for a short period and then you hand it on. I think something about the four [members of U2] and the way we share is in the sound of our music."

Ad

To which, Rogan responded:

"I think you're dead right. I think there's something to it. You've made decisions that have affirmed this commitment to a higher goal. It's not a hierarchy of who's the lead singer, who's this, who's that. It's just, 'we're all together to do this thing.'"

Check out the Joe Rogan Experience podcast highlight below:

Ad

Ad

Joe Rogan gets honest about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In November of 2024, Jake Paul fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and won via unanimous decision. Joe Rogan, who is known to be a fan of the former champion, recently weighed in on the fight.

In a previous Joe Rogan Experience episode with Scott Storch, the UFC commentator said:

"I'm glad [Tyson] got through that fight and didn't get hurt. I was hoping that he would knock Jake Paul out just because that's the Cinderella story. I don't have anything against Jake Paul. I like Jake Paul. I think what he's doing is genius. I mean, he's making insane amounts of money, he's having a great f****** time, he's a legit boxer, he's absolutely a legit boxer."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:13:42):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.