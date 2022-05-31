Joe Rogan reacts to fan tattooing his face on their arm - "It never stops being weird"

As Joe Rogan's popularity has tremendously grown over the years, the podcaster has amassed a huge, loyal following. Some of his fans have grown so attached to him to the extent of having his face tattooed on their bodies.
Rogan recently gave a shoutout to one of his fans, who tattooed his face on their arm. The UFC commentator reposted an image on Instagram with the caption:
"I’ve lost count of how many tattoos of me are out there, but it never stops being weird."
Check out Joe Rogan's post below:
The tattoo depicts Rogan's face along with an alien, a somewhat fitting combination given the comedian's fascination with extraterrestrial life. Listeners of his wildly-popular podcast know that ETs and UFOs are among Rogan's favorite topics to talk about on his show.
As an apparent way of thanking his die-hard supporters, the 54-year-old has made it a point to post photos of his fans who get his face tattooed on them. A quick browse on Rogan's Instagram shows just how many individuals get Rogan-themed skin art.
Joe Rogan hailed as one of the most influential people of 2022
Given the immense popularity of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's one of the most influential individuals on the planet.
He was recently named on the TIME 2022 100 – an annual list of the 100 most influential people in politics, business, entertainment, and sports, among other fields. Encapsulating Rogan's success, journalist Kara Swisher wrote:
"He certainly delivers with big interviews from Elon Musk to Dave Chappelle, ranging across the ideological spectrum, which is a critical talent in these partisan times. But he’s also gotten into a lot of trouble this year for resurfaced racial slurs he made—and apologized for—and being a place where COVID deniers get a very easy ride. It’s complicated, of course, but there’s no question that Rogan’s success is pretty simple: the former Fear Factor host has become the nation’s earworm."
Check out the tweet below:
With this being the case, it's unsurprising that so many people around the world have decided to plaster his face on their skin.