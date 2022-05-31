Joe Rogan reacts to fan tattooing his face on their arm - "It never stops being weird"

As Joe Rogan's popularity has tremendously grown over the years, the podcaster has amassed a huge, loyal following. Some of his fans have grown so attached to him to the extent of having his face tattooed on their bodies.

Rogan recently gave a shoutout to one of his fans, who tattooed his face on their arm. The UFC commentator reposted an image on Instagram with the caption:

"I’ve lost count of how many tattoos of me are out there, but it never stops being weird."

Check out Joe Rogan's post below:

The tattoo depicts Rogan's face along with an alien, a somewhat fitting combination given the comedian's fascination with extraterrestrial life. Listeners of his wildly-popular podcast know that ETs and UFOs are among Rogan's favorite topics to talk about on his show.

As an apparent way of thanking his die-hard supporters, the 54-year-old has made it a point to post photos of his fans who get his face tattooed on them. A quick browse on Rogan's Instagram shows just how many individuals get Rogan-themed skin art.

Joe Rogan hailed as one of the most influential people of 2022

Given the immense popularity of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's one of the most influential individuals on the planet.

He was recently named on the TIME 2022 100 – an annual list of the 100 most influential people in politics, business, entertainment, and sports, among other fields. Encapsulating Rogan's success, journalist Kara Swisher wrote:

"He certainly delivers with big interviews from Elon Musk to Dave Chappelle, ranging across the ideological spectrum, which is a critical talent in these partisan times. But he’s also gotten into a lot of trouble this year for resurfaced racial slurs he made—and apologized for—and being a place where COVID deniers get a very easy ride. It’s complicated, of course, but there’s no question that Rogan’s success is pretty simple: the former Fear Factor host has become the nation’s earworm."

Check out the tweet below:

Kara Swisher @karaswisher 🪱: Joe Rogan Is on the 2022 TIME 100 List | TIME Asked to write this short thing by ⁦ @efelsenthal ⁩ about ⁦ @joerogan ⁩ for ⁦ @TIME ⁩ 100. Whatever you think of him, you think of him, as I note: The nation’s earworm🪱: Joe Rogan Is on the 2022 TIME 100 List | TIME time.com/collection/100… Asked to write this short thing by ⁦@efelsenthal⁩ about ⁦@joerogan⁩ for ⁦@TIME⁩ 100. Whatever you think of him, you think of him, as I note: The nation’s earworm 👂 🪱: Joe Rogan Is on the 2022 TIME 100 List | TIME time.com/collection/100…

With this being the case, it's unsurprising that so many people around the world have decided to plaster his face on their skin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far