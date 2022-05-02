Joe Rogan says "f**k everything about this", shares gut-wrenching video of thrill-seekers climbing a skyscraper without safety equipment

Joe Rogan often shares displays of extreme feats of athleticism on his social media platforms. The UFC commentator recently shared a clip of two brave men climbing a skyscraper without any safety equipment.

The popular comic and podcast host shared the video on Instagram and pointed out that the climbers were barefoot as well. He wrote in the caption:

“F**k everything about this. Repost: @leo.urban Without safety equipment and barefoot 🦶 With the bro @alexis.landot 🦾 #barefoot #brother #equipment #dangerous #climbing #amazing”

The video was originally posted by Leo Urban, an athlete who specializes in climbing buildings and other urban objects without safety gear. It gathered tons of responses in the comments section, with some fighters and members of the MMA community chiming in.

Former fighter Robin Black commented:

“Humans are capable of extraordinary things. But this is extraordinarily bananas.”

Josh Thomson hilariously pointed out that the general public considers MMA fighting dangerous. In contrast, climbing a towering skyscraper without safety measures has truly devastating consequences. The former UFC fighter commented:

“And people think us fighters are crazy. This sh*t is insane.”

Joe Rogan slams Amber Heard, claims that defamation trial is "a big win" for Johnny Depp

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard, claiming that the Hollywood actress fabricated tales of abuse publicly, which affected his acting career.

Yahoo Entertainment @YahooEnt Joe Rogan calls Amber Heard a 'crazy lady,' says trial 'is a big win for Johnny Depp' yhoo.it/3LmO8Ur Joe Rogan calls Amber Heard a 'crazy lady,' says trial 'is a big win for Johnny Depp' yhoo.it/3LmO8Ur https://t.co/HfpDdAwM9e

In an episode of his podcast, Rogan speculated on what could happen to Heard if Depp won the trial.

“If Johnny Depp wins the case, the only good thing is everybody knows now there’s something wrong with [Heard]. This is a big win for Johnny Depp and a big loss for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean!’ You got rid of the best f*cking pirate you ever had! For a crazy lady!”

Rogan further discussed how he has heard other accounts of Amber Heard's questionable behavior from certain circles in the entertainment industry. He also voiced his support for Johnny Depp, who lost a lucrative lead role in the hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as a result of Heard's initial claims of abuse.

Watch Joe Rogan’s take on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial below:

Edited by C. Naik