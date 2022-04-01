"It's weird fighters are pressing charges but actors are not" - Josh Thomson fires shots at Colby Covington amidst Oscar controversy

American mixed martial arts podcaster, analyst and former MMA fighter, Josh Thomson, took a shot at welterweight fighter Colby Covington. He addressed his thoughts on the much-talked about incident at the Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

This past week, Jorge Masvidal was taken into custody by Miami-Dade County Police after allegedly punching Covington in the face twice outside a restaurant. 'Gamebred' faces one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief.

Masvidal’s actions came after he lost the bout via unanimous decision to friend turned arch rival Covington at UFC 272. The Miami native didn’t take some of the comments made by 'Chaos' well, prompting him to allegedly attack Covington.

In the Weighing Interjection podcast, Thomson gave his opinion on how Rock handled the incident after Smith slapped him for making a joke about his wife, while also taking a dig at Covington. Thomson said:

"Chris Rock handled that s**t like a champ. He took it on the chin, he took it strong. It wasn't as strong as most people would have thought from Will Smith, but d**n, he handled it like a true professional. It's weird that fighters are pressing charges but actors not interested."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below:

Kamaru Usman breaks down the Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington incident

Kamaru Usman opines that both Colby Covington and Jorge Masdival were at fault for the recent incident that took place outside a restaurant in Miami.

The current UFC welterweight champion weighed in on the brawl between the two former best friends, addressing in an Instagram live session how the fight is growing out of the sport and turning into a reality which is concerning.

"One, it’s unfortunate because it’s growing legs now out of just sports to actuality and reality. That’s what’s the danger [is] about what you say trying to build a fight or leading up to a fight. You have to watch your mouth. You can’t just run off at the mouth and say what you want or do what you want and expect the opponent to still keep it sport-related."

Check out the Instagram LIVE by Kamaru Usman below:

Usman further went on to say indirectly that while Covington was the one who aggravated the assault, Masvidal should have handled it better and should have acted more wisely and responsibly.

