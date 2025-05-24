Joe Rogan reacts to iconic comedian Jimmy Carr's "hot take on AI" on JRE podcast: "It's not even an adult"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Jimmy Carr's striking viewpoint on artificial intelligence (AI). The UFC commentator has long demonstrated a deep fascination with the nuances of scientific innovation and technological advancement. This enthusiasm is clearly evident in his widely acclaimed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he regularly hosts renowned scientists and industry experts for engaging discussions.
During a recent episode of Rogan's podcast, Irish comedian Carr offered a unique perspective on AI and described it as a human-crafted imitation of a divine presence:
"My hot take on AI is: we were not made in God's image, but we so wanted there to be a god, we made one in our image. So if you think about the attributes of AI — it's all-knowing, all-powerful, can perform miracles, it lives in a cloud — is that God or AI? It's like the Oracle of Delphi."
Rogan appeared genuinely intrigued by Carr’s perspective, though he noted that artificial intelligence is still in its early stages of development and far from reaching its full potential:
At the moment, it's emerging. It's an emerging god — hasn't done growing yet... It's like a 10-year-old right now, though. It's not even an adult... What you're saying is very funny. It's like — it is accurate, though. It does seem to resemble a god."
Check out the conversation between Jimmy Carr and Joe Rogan below (48:30):
When a fake Donald Trump entrance video had Joe Rogan convinced
Last July, a video began making the rounds online, purportedly showing U.S. president Donald Trump making a dramatic entrance at the opening day of the 2024 RNC, with 50 Cent’s 2003 classic 'Many Men (Wish Death)' blaring in the background.
During a July 2024 episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan, joined by guest Michael Malice, reacted enthusiastically to the viral video of Trump’s dramatic RNC entrance—only to later realize the clip had been digitally altered.
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:
Although Trump’s entrance in the video was authentic, the background music had been deliberately altered. Reports indicate that his supporters replaced the original audio, Lee Greenwood’s 1984 patriotic anthem 'God Bless the U.S.A.', in an apparent attempt to portray the 47th U.S. president as a defiant figure rising above an assassination attempt.