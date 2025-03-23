Joe Rogan reacts to internet theory about viral moment between Joe Biden and Donald Trump's son at the inauguration ceremony

Joe Rogan has addressed an internet theory regarding a viral moment featuring Joe Biden and one of Donald Trump's sons at Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony from earlier this year. Rogan suggested that some lip readers deciphered what the younger Trump said to Biden during their interaction.

Ad

Trump served as the U.S. President from 2017 to 2021. Following that, Biden served the same role from 2021 to 2025. Trump won the 2024 presidential elections and officially reclaimed the seat in January 2025.

Joe Biden was one of the guests who attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony, as was Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron Trump. During the ceremony, the then-18-year-old (now-19-year-old) Barron approached Biden and appeared to have a brief conversation. The footage of it soon went viral.

Ad

Trending

Watch the interaction between Barron Trump and Joe Biden below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

On episode #2293 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast this month (March 2025), Joe Rogan hosted fellow podcaster and influencer, Chris Williamson. Rogan referenced the speculation and theories concerning what Barron Trump said to Joe Biden during their interaction at the inauguration ceremony. Rogan stated:

"Apparently, Trump's son went up to Biden at the inauguration and said, 'It's on now.'"

Williamson then laughed and chimed in:

Ad

"What is this a f**king UFC fight?"

Rogan then continued:

"I mean, that's literally, apparently - lip readers have, like, read what he said when he went up to. Because there's a moment where he goes up to Biden. Biden looks confused. And he doesn't smile. And he's like ... But he walks up to him, 'It's on now.'"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 31:48):

Ad

Barron Trump reportedly encouraged Donald Trump to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast

Donald Trump appeared on episode #2219 of the JRE podcast back in October 2024, heading into the November 2024 elections. As reported by Breakingnews.ie, Donald Trump's son Eric spoke to PA News Agency and indicated that Barron encouraged Donald Trump to appear on a few podcasts popular among young voters. Eric asserted:

Ad

"He [Barron Trump] was certainly the one that suggested he [Donald Trump] go on some of the very young podcasts."

Furthermore, the Irish Star cited Donald Trump's appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News, wherein the American politician himself alluded to how Barron suggested popular podcasters who he could collaborate with and connect with potential voters.

Check out full JRE episode featuring Donald Trump:

Ad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.