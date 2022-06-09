Joe Rogan reacts to U.S. customs seizing MDMA, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms from citizens - "You should take all these drugs"

It's no secret that Joe Rogan is one of the most vocal advocates of responsible use of recreational drugs. For this reason, the UFC commentator believes some substances, particularly psychedelics, should no longer be outlawed in today's society.

So it didn't come as a surprise that the popular podcast host had an adverse reaction to the news that the United States Customs and Border Protection recently seized a shipment containing MDMA, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.

The podcast host believes people would change their perception of these types of substances if they tried them. Weighing in with his thoughts on Twitter, Rogan wrote:

"You should take all these drugs and rethink your life."

Joe Rogan @joerogan



"You should take all these drugs and rethink your life."

Joe Rogan reflects on his DMT experience

Joe Rogan has never been one to shy away from talking about his drug-induced experiences. He even infamously asked Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to smoke a joint with him during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

However, Rogan has been the most vocal about pushing people to experiment with drugs like dimethyltryptamine (DMT). He believes people will benefit from the "lessons to be learned" by having the experience.

The former Fear Factor host opened up about his own experience with DMT. During an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, he explained:

"The experience is so overwhelming and so alien. It’s just hard for anyone to describe. You’re just, boom! Shot to the middle of everything for 15 minutes. Constantly changing geometric patterns. Jokers with jesters’ hats on, all giving me the finger. I’ve had psychedelic trips where my own sanity was slippery. It’s so titanic that any words I use to describe it are just noise. It’s a f**king billion roller coasters, plus aliens. It is whatever it is. I don’t know what it is. A chemical gateway to another dimension? A portal of souls you can tap into? I don’t see any negative to it. And it’s so f**ked up that we don’t have the freedom to experiment with it legally, because there are lessons to be learned that are just not getting learned."

