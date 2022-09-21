"You kind of have to put boxing before MMA or it ruins boxing for you" - Joe Rogan recaps watching Canelo vs. GGG 3 after UFC Fight Night

Joe Rogan recapped the incredible events that combat sports witnessed this past weekend. While he thoroughly enjoyed the experience, the illustrious podcaster claimed that watching boxing after MMA ruined the experience.

Popular comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan pulled off an incredible feat when he managed to attend three significant sporting events that concluded in Las Vegas last weekend. Rogan was in attendance at UFC Vegas 60, ADCC 2022, and the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The American recapped the perfect weekend during episode #1872 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast alongside comedians Tony Hinchcliffe & Hans Kim. While Rogan thorougly enjoyed himself, he reckoned that watching boxing after MMA takes the shine off the experience:

"The thing about that experience though, I think we did it in the wrong order. You kind of have to put boxing before MMA or it ruins boxing for you. It just doesn't feel the same."

Joe Rogan was in attendance at the Canelo vs. GGG fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mexican boxing luminary Canelo Alvarez retained his undisputed super middleweight championship with a dominant unanimous decision victory over 'GGG'.

Watch the video from the 3:00 mark below:

Joe Rogan on how he got the best seats in Canelo vs.GG 3 with Dave Chappelle

Joe Rogan was in attendance at the recently concluded trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rogan was accompanied by fellow comedian and arguably one of the greatest comics of our generation, Dave Chappelle.

Rogan hilariously detailed how him and Chappelle ended up ring-side in the best seats after being removed from where they were originally seated:

“Chappelle and I were in the third row, which was amazing. We were like, right there and then this guy comes over and says, 'You guys have to move. These tickets are not yours.' And Dave goes, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle. I’m not moving anywhere.’ Literally says it like that. He’s wearing sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that’s ever lived. So the guy comes back and said, ‘These seats are for Travis Scott [American rapper], but we want to put you on the ringside.’ Dave and I look at each other and we’re like, ‘Okay!'"

Rogan added how the seats they were allotted later turned out to be siginficantly better:

“‘We’re sitting like where the officials sit. It was incredible. They were right there. It was really good and we saw, I think, the last six rounds like that. Something like that, but it was a good fight. It was a really good fight.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far