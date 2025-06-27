Joe Rogan reportedly labels Liver King "unstable" after unhinged fight callout sparks arrest

Joe Rogan has labeled Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, "unstable" after the latter challenged him to a fight. However, Johnson's public challenges soon turned into open threats, and he was subsequently arrested for the same.

Liver King gained popularity on the internet for his primitive bodybuilding methods and for following a strict raw meat diet. However, he received significant backlash in 2022 when the influencer was exposed for spending over $11,000 on steroids, despite claiming to be natural for years.

On June 27, Johnson shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen wearing a wolf pelt and holding what appeared to be two golden firearms while calling out Joe Rogan for a fight. He said:

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out. My name is Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have zero training in jiu-jitsu. You’re a black belt; you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules."

Check out the post below:

Johnson decided to travel to Austin, where Rogan resides, and challenge the UFC commentator in person. During his attempt, he was arrested at the Four Season Hotel and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for making terroristic threats.

According to a report by TMZ, Rogan told the cops about Liver King's online threats, due to which the police began an investigation and made the subsequent arrest. Rogan also raised concerns about the mental health of the influencer.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, police stated that Rogan told them Johnson's recent Instagram posts suggest he is “significantly unstable and seems like he needs help."

Reportedly, Rogan expressed confusion over why he was being targeted and noted that he had been made aware of Johnson's serious drug addiction.

Liver King has been released from jail on a $20,000 bond and was ordered to stay away from Joe Rogan and his family, as well as to refrain from possessing any firearms.

Joe Rogan slams Liver King for wanting to appear on JRE

Rogan previously blasted Liver King for his repeated attempts to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience [JRE] podcast.

During a JRE episode with popular fitness personality Derek Munro, Rogan slammed Liver King for his steroid use and his relentless attempts to appear on his $250 million podcast. He said:

"[Liver King] was front row at one of my shows in Vegas, at the MGM. And then I saw him again at the Canelo fight. He was trying really hard to get on the podcast, and he's been trying really hard to get on now. He contacted a few friends of mine. For what? To say that more? Like, come on. This is just dumb, man."

Rogan added:

"This is a f*cking... you ran a con game, and you got busted, and it's unfortunate that you feel terrible. I'm sorry you feel bad, because that's just what happens when you get caught lying."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:52):

