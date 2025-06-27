  • home icon
When Joe Rogan went nuclear on Liver King for trying to get on JRE podcast after PED fallout: "You ran a con game"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 27, 2025 00:52 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) once dismissed the Liver King (right) as a potential JRE guest [Image Courtesy: @UFCEurope via X/Twitter, and @liverking via X/Twitter]

Long before recent events, Joe Rogan blasted the Liver King for repeated attempts to appear on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The interest shown by the Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, has never been reciprocated by Rogan, who only interviews figures he finds interesting.

Johnson is known for his hulking physique, which is cartoonishly muscular but still features an improbably low level of body fat. It's a combination of size and vascularity that usually requires steroid use, which Johnson always denied until he was outed in 2022, prompting Rogan to say the following:

"He was front row at one of my shows in Vegas, at the MGM. And then I saw him again at the Canelo fight. He was trying really hard to get on the podcast, and he's been trying really hard to get on now. He contacted a few friends of mine. For what? To say that more? Like, come on. This is just dumb, man. This is a f*cking... you ran a con game and you got busted, and it's unfortunate that you feel terrible. I'm sorry you feel bad, cause that's just what happens when you get caught lying."
Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the Liver King (13:52):

youtube-cover
The longtime UFC commentator was anything but impressed, detailing his feelings about Johnson on episode #1905 of his podcast, which featured Derek Munro from the More Plates, More Dates YouTube channel. Johnson had achieved tremendous success and popularity on social media at one point.

He promoted a bizarre lifestyle focused on fitness and dieting, with emphasis on heavy meat consumption, liver especially. He frequently denied steroid use, but was ultimately discovered to be paying around $11,000 per for performance-enhancing drugs as per a leaked 2022 email.

The Liver King was recently arrested for trying to fight Joe Rogan

This Tuesday, the Liver King, Brian Johnson, was arrested in Austin, Texas after attempting to stage a physical confrontation with Joe Rogan. The incident was preceded by several videos Johnson had posted on social media challenging Rogan to a fight, culminating in his flight to Austin, where Rogan resides.

Check out the Liver King's arrest:

On Wednesday, Johnson was released on $20,000 bond and was instructed to stay at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family. However, upon being released, Johnson continued uploading videos referencing Rogan in increasingly erratic ramblings. He has thus been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

