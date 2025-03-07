In episode #2234 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan was joined by independent researcher Ian Carroll, and the pair exchanged thoughts on many issues. During their conversation, Rogan also revealed how he turned into a conspiracy theorist and made a bold claim about President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

The famed UFC color commentator and podcaster has drawn ire from multiple quarters for conspiracy theories. He came under fire during COVID-19 a few years ago when his critics blamed him for spreading misinformation about the vaccines.

Rogan revealed how he became a conspiracy theorist on his podcast with Carroll. He also made a bold claim regarding the assassination of late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who was fatally shot in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, USA:

"This is a part of David Lifton's book Best Evidence which make me become a conspiracy theorist. it's f*cking great and David Lifton who is an accountant who gave him, I forgot what the project was but it was something to do with Warren Commission report. So, this guy is like a serious bookworm, he read the entire Warren Commission which f*cking nobody does and it's like 9000 pages."

Rogan continued:

"He's like this is horses*it, this whole thing is horses*it and then he found out that Kennedy's brain was missing when they got all the way to Bethesda. He found out that Dallas doctors said that the neck wound was the entry wound and then the ones in Bethesda turned it into a tracheotomy hole. It was bullet hole, he got shot... I have a theory, this is just mine, I'm sure I'm not the only one, I think he got shot in the head same time from two different directions."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:14):

Ian Carroll connects Israel with Jeffrey Epstein on Joe Rogan's podcast

Ian Carroll joined Joe Rogan in the recent episode of his famed podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The pair had a long discussion, touching on multiple things. Carroll mentioned Jeffrey Epstein and connected Israel with the infamous sex offender.

Carroll termed him the most evil sex offender in the world and connected him to Israel by saying:

"When you really dig into Epstein, his entire network was Israel, it was clear. Ehud Barak was the ex prime minister and ex head of the Israeli intelligence plus Wexner was one of the powerful pro Israeli philanthropists. The whole organization was Israel. ... It was targetting Americans, it was targetting the American officials, the American President and the CIA does have interest in those targets too [H/t Charging...]."

Check out Ian Carroll's comments on Joe Rogan's Podcast below:

