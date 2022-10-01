Joe Rogan reveals his current walk-around weight

Joe Rogan recently appeared on Tom Segura's 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, where he disclosed his current walk-around weight. The UFC commentator also explained how he manages to cut back down after packing on the pounds.

The 55-year-old revealed that he went all the way up to 211lbs while on a recent trip to Italy. However, he noted that he currently weighs around 197 to 198 pounds, thanks to his diet and rigorous workout routine:

"I was kind of fat because I just got back from Italy. I got up to like 211 in Italy. I went 197, 198 now. I got up to 211... I just eat clean and work out a lot."

When Segura asked Rogan about the diet he followed during his trip to Italy, the color commentator revealed that he ate "like a pig" and got drunk every night.

Watch Joe Rogan discuss his current weight on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast below:

Joe Rogan explains what inspired him to get into martial arts

Joe Rogan remains one of the most popular figures in the world of MMA. The UFC color commentator has been associated with the world's premier MMA promotion since UFC 12 in 1997 and has called some of the biggest fights since.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and former four-time Massachusetts taekwondo champion, Rogan has learned various disciplines of martial arts since childhood. It's fair to say that he is deeply passionate about combat sports. However, not many fans are aware of what really inspired Rogan to start training in martial arts.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator revealed that the reason he initially started training in martial arts was because he was bullied as a kid:

"I was scared of this one kid. We had this confrontation in a locker room. I remember him getting me in a headlock, throwing me on the ground and leaning like he was going to punch me in the face but deciding not to. I didn't know what to do. I had no martial arts skills. I didn't think he was going to do that and now here I am on my back trapped like, 'God da*n, I got to learn how to wrestle. I got to learn martial arts or something.'

Rogan continued:

"So then I started taking karate and I started wrestling right after that. That bullying and that fear of being helpless made me get into martial arts."

Watch Rogan discuss what inspired him to start practicing martial arts below:

