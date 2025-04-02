Joe Rogan reveals hilarious theory on why Russian fighters are "scary" opponents

Joe Rogan has built one of the strongest podcasts in the world due to his willingness to discuss any issue, regardless of how controversial it may be.

While he generally focuses on topics related to his guests' line of work, he often discusses mixed martial arts at some point in the conversation. Speaking to guests Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin on episode #2297 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan discussed why Russian fighters are scary opponents.

Foster invoked the quote that God is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh, leading Kisin to joke:

"If that happened to me, my Russian grandmother would just be like, 'God is punishing you'."

Rogan followed that up by claiming:

"Yeah and that's why Russians are scary to fight. They're harder people. They're harder people. 'We have business to discuss'."

Check out the discussion between Joe Rogan and his guests below (2:40):

Rogan added that a lot seems fake these days due to the news. He claimed that all of the politicians of today's generation also seem fake. The UFC commentator then called out John Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett, Maxine Waters, and Nancy Pelosi by name.

Joe Rogan once praised Jon Anik for how he handled the final Cain Velasquez interview

Cain Velasquez last appeared in the octagon in February 2019, suffering a first-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC on ESPN 1. Joe Rogan watched the card with Eddie Bravo, Bryan Callen, and Brendan Schaub as part of his Fight Companion series.

The podcast host praised Jon Anik for how he handled interviewing Velasquez, stating:

"By the way, how good is Jon Anik? He's amazing. It's wonderful. Jon Anik is so good, man. I'm so impressed with him when I work with him. He's such a good commentator."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Jon Anik below (8:25):

Since joining the UFC in 2012, Anik has become the face of the broadcast team, taking over as the main play-by-play commentator following Mike Goldberg's departure from the promotion at the end of 2016. He most recently signed a contract extension in 2022.

Check out the full episode of JRE below:

