Joe Rogan reveals what made him a soccer fan: "Clock is always running"

Joe Rogan recently shared a revelation that he is a soccer fan and explained what drew him to the sport. Rogan has been known for his fandom of combat sports, especially MMA, so soccer seems like a change.

Rogan has been the UFC's longtime color commentator and has interacted with several athletes both at events and on his JRE podcast. As an Austin, Texas resident, there aren't professional leagues present such as the NBA, NFL or or NHL, but there is Major League Soccer with Austin FC.

In the latest episode of his JRE MMA Show, Rogan told guest Cory Sandhagen that he became a fan of soccer after attending Austin FC home games and taking in the live fan experience. The podcast host lauded the athleticism of the players and mentioned that it hasn't reached the same level of popularity in the United States due to the continuous play. He said:

"I like watching soccer. You know when I really enjoyed soccer? When I went to see a live match. I was like, 'Oh'. And then, I was talking to my friend Ed, who's one of the owners of the Austin [FC] here and he was explaining to me... the reason why [soccer] never becomes popular in America. They don't take commercial breaks'. There's no time for a commercial break. The fu**ing clock is always running."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:40:14):

Joe Rogan praises athleticism of soccer players

Joe Rogan also lauded the athleticism of soccer players and highlighted how physically demanding the sport is.

In the aforementioned episode, Rogan stated that soccer players are in incredible shape and pointed out the requirements to compete at an elite level:

"These guys have legs they're like quarter horses. They have fu**ing huge legs and they're just running constantly. They're constantly sprinting. They have to be in insane shape. As someone who appreciates athletic performance, this is a crazy sport like, a really demanding sport."

Check out Joe Rogan's local MLS club Austin FC below:

Expand Tweet

