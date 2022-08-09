"He might f**k Bezos up" - Joe Rogan reveals Mark Zuckerberg's fascination with MMA and jokes about fight against Jeff Bezos

Joe Rogan has revealed that Mark Zuckerberg has become a huge fan of MMA as the sport has continued to grow into the mainstream.

Speaking on Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, which was filmed at Rogan's JRE studio, the pair discussed Zuckerberg's interest in the sport. The UFC color commentator joked that the Facebook CEO would win in a fight against Jeff Bezos.

The 54-year-old said:

"He's [Mark Zuckerberg] a big fan of MMA. He loves it. He's training now, he's doing jiu-jitsu. [Rogan was then asked who Zuckerberg could potentially fight]. Bezos? [Jeff] Bezos is a little older. It might be quite cruel to make him fight Bezos, he might f**k Bezos up."

Rogan then joked that if he was a betting man, he'd put his money on Elon Musk to win any fight between the world's richest entrepreneurs:

"I'd put all my money on Elon [Musk]. If you teach Elon martial arts, he'd figure out a way to f**k you up."

Of the three business tycoons mentioned, only Elon Musk has appeared on the JRE podcast. The UFC color commentator has regularly admitted that he'd like to interview both Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, but they have yet to appear on an episode.

Catch the full episode of This Past Weekend here:

Joe Rogan and Theo Von discuss TikTok and it's terms of service

In the same episode of the podcast, Joe Rogan and Theo Von discussed the public outrage about TikTok, after the pair deepdived into the popular video sharing app's terms of service.

The 54-year-old, who has previously spoken about the invasiveness of the app on his own podcast, believes it could be used as "Chinese spyware" and is happy to see the public are starting to consider that:

"I think a lot of people now, with things like TikTok, because there's been a lot of articles about it, a lot of people are calling for it to be banned because it's basically Chinese spyware. I think what they [China] want is intellectual property, they want data... It's so insane. One of the more disturbing things they're saying is they could have access to computers that don't even have TikTok."

The JRE host added:

"They had a junior software engineer back in the early days of TikTok, who said it was the most, in terms of invasion of privacy, was the most egregious example that they'd ever found."

Watch a clip of Joe Rogan reading the terms of service of TikTok here:

Minds💡 @minds Joe Rogan reads TikTok's insane terms of service.



You'll be shocked to know what you are agreeing to when you use TikTok. But will you keep swiping away and feeding them anyway? Joe Rogan reads TikTok's insane terms of service.You'll be shocked to know what you are agreeing to when you use TikTok. But will you keep swiping away and feeding them anyway? https://t.co/ZD3ZgqZzq0

