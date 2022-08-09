"It's so insane" - Joe Rogan explains the extent of data risk by "Chinese spyware" TikTok

Joe Rogan has been left gobsmacked by the terms and conditions of TikTok and has explained how the app could potentially be its own "Chinese spyware."

Rogan spoke with guest Theo Von on the latest episode of Von's podcast This Past Weekend on the set of Rogan's JRE. Theo Von is an American comedian, actor and YouTuber.

In the episode, the pair discussed the popular app TikTok and analyzed the invasiveness against users that are hidden within the terms and conditions of the app:

"I think a lot of people now, with things like TikTok, because there's been a lot of articles about it, a lot of people are calling for it to be banned because it's basically Chinese spyware. I think what they [China] want is intellectual property, they want data... It's so insane. One of the more disturbing things they're saying is they could have access to computers that don't even have TikTok."

The 54-year-old added:

"They had a junior software engineer back in the early days of TikTok, who said it was the most, in terms of invasion of privacy, was the most aggregious example that they'd ever found."

If you're into crypto or NFTs I highly suggest you uninstall tiktok and close your account if you haven't read their terms and conditions regarding the access your giving them to all your devices even if you don't use that device. They're tracking your passwords and logins

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor needs a "tune up" fight ahead of his UFC return

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor needs to fight somebody that's lower than a championship-level fighter in order to regain some confidence in the octagon.

The UFC star, who is recovering from injury, has had a mixed record as of late. The Irishman is 1-3 in his last four appearances, which includes two losses to Dustin Poirier last year. In the trilogy bout with 'The Diamond', McGregor suffered a serious leg injury that ended the fight.

According to his social media, 'Notorious' has nearly recovered. The Irishman has expressed his desire to return to the octagon but as of yet, no date or opponent has been agreed.

Speaking about McGregor's return to the cage, Rogan believes the 34-year-old needs a tune-up fight, much like professional boxers often do after a loss:

"If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship level. Maybe a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but it’s still a competitive fight. Give him a test, but don’t put him in there right away with Usman. I think, honestly, when boxers come back from a long layoff and they come back from a loss, one thing that boxers do that’s smart is they have a tune-up fight."

