"What the f*** happened to this man" - Reddit thread of Joe Rogan fans showing utter disappointment in dropping quality of JRE content

Joe Rogan's fans are starting to turn on him.
A Reddit thread dedicated to Rogan and fans of his show, the Joe Rogan Experience, showed a turn of tides against the popular comedian. People who claim to be avid fans of Rogan are now criticizing him for what they perceive as a quality decline in the world-famous podcast.
One Reddit user, who goes by u/jdandev, said they have been listening to Rogan over the past several years. However, they were disappointed after observing Rogan's evolution "in all the worst ways." The user wrote:
"I've never commented on this sub before. But as a listener since 2013 what the f*** happened to this man, he is a different person in all the worst ways."
Hundreds of self-proclaimed JRE fans agreed with the comment. Another commenter named u/scubawankenobi believes there's a stark contrast between Rogan's fans from the early days and the ones he recently acquired. Meanwhile, u/Dynemanti believes the UFC commentator's move to Texas made him partial to right-wing beliefs.
The backlash came after Rogan brought up the Roe v. Wade debate on his show. On episode #1816 of the JRE podcast, the wildly-popular comic mocked people who were concerned at the Roe v. Wade abortion rulings.
Watch the clip below:
Joe Rogan's stance on Roe V. Wade debate
Although Joe Rogan received backlash for his attempt at a joke, he made it clear that he's "100 percent in favor of a woman's right to choose." Speaking about the issue on episode #1812 of his show, Rogan said:
"I am 100% for a woman's right to choose. But as a human being, just a person observing things, there's a big difference between a little clump of cells and a fetus with the eyeball and the beating heart. And for anybody to pretend there's not."
Listen to the full episode of JRE #1812 below:
Earlier this month, a leaked document revealed details of a draft Supreme Court decision that, if made official, would overturn Roe v. Wade. If the court's majority draft becomes final, 13 states would immediately outlaw abortion through "trigger laws".