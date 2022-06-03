Conor McGregor should forget about facing top tier boxers, says John McCarthy - "People do not understand the difference of levels"

Conor McGregor made headlines over the weekend when a reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix asked him if he intended on returning to boxing. While McGregor specified that his next fight would be in the UFC, he said he'd "grace the squared circle again in the future."

McGregor's first and only professional boxing match was a 10th round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. In a new episode of Weighing Interjection, 'Big' John McCarthy suggested 'The Notorious' needs to avoid more boxing greats if he wants any success.

"Big boxing? Yeah, if I wanted to see him lose. Are you kidding me? Come on, man. People do not understand the difference of levels here. Taking nothing away from Conor, boxing is a different sport. It is full of killers if you're talking about fighting the top guys. If you took Conor and you put him against someone like Canelo, say goodnight. It's over. Don't do it."

McCarthy's co-host Josh Thomson went even further and said McGregor's best days were behind him no matter which combat sport he competes in. Thompson said:

"If he wants to fight MMA, if he wants to fight boxing, the guy's got enough money to do what he wants. Realistically he's never going to be a top tier fighter again. He's never going to win a championship again. They're gonna try to force feed him to us to get to a title shot. The fans can go ahead and tune in and watch. I have no interest in watching him lose. That's kind of where we're at now."

Watch McCarthy and Thomson discuss Conor McGregor's future below:

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a bad leg break injury suffered in July 2021. While he hopes to return by the end of 2022, that's by no means certain. Also uncertain is his ability to earn a title shot at welterweight, where McGregor has decided he wants to compete moving forward.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. https://t.co/IfeSvhVMYs

Conor McGregor wants to make history again as the first UFC three-division champion

During his interview with Sky Sports in Monaco, Conor McGregor didn't just confirm his interest in another boxing bout. He also said he had a lot more to do in MMA.

"Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC. That story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning."

Back in March, McGregor gave a glimpse of his future plans in an interview with The Mac Life:

"The world is to be took again, the triple crown! No one's ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one's ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also if we make this fight."

McGregor will have to go through Kamaru Usman to get the welterweight title, and Usman has been looking extremely strong after five title defenses.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 🤴🏿 You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 😂😉

