Conor McGregor shows off pad work at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco

Conor McGregor recently shared some footage of him doing padwork at the famous Fairmont Hotel in Monaco.

McGregor can be seen hitting the pads alongside a trainer in the hotel. The Irish fighter recently arrived in Monaco to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix. However, that hasn't stopped him from training.

'The Notorious' was engaged in sharpening his boxing skills during his stay and shared clips of himself hitting pads on his Instagram story.

Conor McGregor doing pad work (Image courtesy of @thenotoriousmma Instagram story)

McGregor has been sharing his boxing training footage on social media for a while now. He is back to hitting pads since recovering from the freak leg break he suffered at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish fighter has always had an affinity towards boxing. He even fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017 in a boxing match. While he lost the bout, the former two-division UFC champion managed to survive ten rounds against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

McGregor once again indicated recently that he will make a return to the boxing ring in the future. While talking to Sky Sports, he stated that boxing is the first form of fighting he learned and is willing to grace the squared circle yet again in the near future. Here's what Conor McGregor said:

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there... boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future."

Watch McGregor's first pad session since his return from injury:

Jorge Masvidal recently accused Conor McGregor of doing steroids

Jorge Masvidal was recently asked about potentially fighting Conor McGregor in the near future. 'Gamebred' accused the Irish fighter of being fake and stated that he would never fight Masvidal.

To add to that, the UFC's BMF champion said that McGregor is putting steroids in his body. The statement is seemingly a shot at McGregor's recently bulked up physique. While speaking to MMAJunkie, here's what Masvidal said:

"He is false. He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I do not come to hug in the cage, I am going to give everything inside me to kill him. I have a little size, although now he’s shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things, but he is still a little boy.” (h/t MMAJunkie.com)

