"The UFC triple weight world champion" - Conor McGregor teases fight with Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor still has his eye on Kamaru Usman's welterweight title. The former champ champ recently called out Usman, calling 'The Nigerian Nightmare' a 'jab happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler.' Usman replied by saying the fight would be 'a murder scene,' but that hasn't swayed McGregor in his desires.

On Twitter, McGregor wrote:

"The ufc Triple weight world champion."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The ufc Triple weight world champion. The ufc Triple weight world champion.

McGregor certainly seems more interested in the third title than Kamaru Usman. Speaking with The Mac Life over St. Patrick's Day weekend, McGregor's eyes lit up when he talked about becoming a triple champ. He said:

"The world is to be took again, the triple crown! No one's ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one's ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also if we make this fight."

This is not a new aspiration for McGregor, either. For years he has teased a potential title run at welterweight. All the way back in 2016 as McGregor prepared to fight for the lightweight title his coach John Kavanagh told The 42:

"I’ve said from the beginning that welterweight may not be out of the question. One of Conor’s main sparring partners, Gunnar Nelson, is a welterweight, so Conor is very used to that feel. I would not be at all surprised if we’re preparing to go for a third belt a year from now."

Watch Conor McGregor talk about fighting for the welterweight title below:

Dana White will meet Conor McGregor in Las Vegas to discuss what's next

When asked about McGregor fighting Usman for the welterweight title, UFC president Dana White didn't sound particularly excited about the match-up.

"Yeah it's interesting. I hadn't heard that. He's coming into Vegas, we're getting together soon and we're going to talk and ... we'll, ah, see what's next."

Watch Dana White react to Conor McGregor's call-out of Kamaru Usman below:

In the past, White has shut down potential fights with other legit welterweights. In 2019 he said:

“Masvidal is too big for Conor. There are plenty of fights for him in his weight division without Conor. Conor doesn’t belong at 170. He’s got the balls to fight at 170, but he doesn’t belong there.”

That was before Conor McGregor spent a year putting on serious muscle while he rehabbed his injured leg. Now 'The Notorious' is looking like he might have serious trouble getting back down to lightweight.

Edited by Ryan Harkness