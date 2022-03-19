"You guys want a murder scene in the octagon?" - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor's callout

Kamaru Usman has responded to Conor McGregor's recent callout to fight for his welterweight title, and he is not giving McGregor much respect.

'The Notorious' is looking to make history again by adding a third UFC world title to his collection. Unfortunately, he'd have to get past Usman to do it. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been looking unstoppable since winning the belt in 2019. Since then he's defended the belt five times and moved up to No. 1 on the UFC's official pound for pound rankings.

In a social media post on Twitter, Kamaru Usman made it clear that a fight with McGregor would be one-sided.

"You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p"

He also posted a mocking picture with McGregor's rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor is aiming to return to the octagon in 2022 following a bad injury that saw both the tibia and fibula bones of his lower leg break during a fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Never one to waste time, McGregor is insisting he be granted an immediate title shot at welterweight.

While UFC president Dana White has suggested a lightweight title fight is very possibly in McGregor's immediate future, he didn't sound as eager to support a shot at Usman's 170 pound belt.

Kamaru Usman is set to fight Leon Edwards for his next title defense

Before Kamaru Usman can even think about fighting Conor McGregor, he'll have to get past Leon Edwards. The UK standout is on an imressive 9-0-1 run including a largely one-sided win over Nate Diaz in June of 2021. After years of waiting for a title shot, UFC president Dana White has finally confirmed Edwards is next for Usman.

In an interview with BT Sport, White declared:

"He absolutely deserves the next title shot and yes, I'm wishing for nothing but good luck for Edwards this year. He's had a rough run. Usman, we're waiting for his hand to get cleared and he's got the fight."

White also went on to say that July was a potential date for the Usman vs. Edwards title fight, so long as the champ's hand was healed enough to book it. The two fighters previously fought back in 2015 with Kamaru Usman earning a decision win 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28 on the judges' scorecards.

