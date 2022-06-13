Joe Rogan revisits how Carlos Mencia incident changed his life - "I don't like trashing fellow comedians"

Joe Rogan has reflected on his past and admitted he doesn't enjoy "trashing fellow comedians" and hasn't done so since the incident with Carlos Mencia. Rogan shared that he felt guilty after an altercation between the pair in 2005.

In 2005, Rogan accused comedian Carlos Mencia of stealing jokes while he was on stage at the Comedy Store. The pair then appeared on stage together and exchanged heated words while in front of a live crowd.

Rogan was banned from the Comedy Store for his comments. Although Mencia continued to perform, his reputation plummeted after the callout from the UFC color commentator. Rogan has since stated that he has refused to apologize to both Mencia and the Comedy Store.

Speaking on the Flagrant Podcast, Joe Rogan reflected on the incident and the guilt he felt.

"I don't like trashing fellow comedians. I genuinely don't. During the moment of it [Incident with Carlos Mencia] I felt bad. I realized how much negativity it creates. I was almost looking at it like it was a system. You input 'x' and you get back this. A good thing was done where people were in danger of having their intellecutal property taken by someone who is far more sucessful. The weird thing was the anger... A lot of this is not logical. The ways human beings react to things is we choose teams. We choose a side."

The 54-year-old's history with Mencia has recently resurfaced due to Rogan's stance against 'cancel culture'. Regularly condemning the percieved 'cancellation' of people, some fans have called Rogan out for profiting off his own 'cancelling' of Carlos Mencia.

Joe Rogan discusses free speech with Megan Murphy

On a previous episode of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan welcomed canadian writer and journalist Megan Murphy. Murphy mainly covers the feminist movement.

Rogan, no stranger to discussing controversial subjects, spoke with Megan Murphy about Canada and how they don't have the First Amendment, freedom of speech, settling instead for a human rights council.

Murphy has previously been banned from Twitter for mis-gendering a transwoman, referring to them as "him" in a tweet. The social media platform took action against her account, prompting a discussion about freedom of speech between the pair.

Rogan said:

"Canada does not have a first amendment. So you don't have freedom of speech over there, you have a human rights council. Right so, and then, if laws violate, if rather, some of your speech violates the laws that they put in place, you can literally be arrested."

Murphy admitted that the law doesn't state that someone can be arrested for speaking their mind, but called for more clarity with what can and cannot be said before being cautioned.

