What happened between Joe Rogan and Carlos Mencia?

Joe Rogan publicly accused Carlos Mencia of stealing jokes from other comedians during a performance at the Comedy Store in 2005.

Mencia is a Honduran-born comedian and was the host of a Comedy Central show called Mind of Mencia. The show was cancelled in 2008 after running for four seasons on the popular TV station.

Mencia is a Honduran-born comedian and was the host of a Comedy Central show called Mind of Mencia.

The Comedy Store later banned Rogan from the club after the UFC commentator and podcaster filmed the incident.

Rogan reflected on the moment on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He criticized the Comedy Store for allowing people to profit from "thought crime" and plagiarism.

The podcaster also stated that he refused to apologize to the Comedy Store, despite it costing him a relationship with them. Rogan went on to say that, at the time, Mencia was "way more valuable" to the comedy club than he was.

However, Mencia's credibility and popularity suffered due to the viral nature of the original video filmed at the Comedy Store.

The Honduran-born comedian caused further damage to his career after inappropriate jokes surrounding Hurricane Katrina during a stand-up performance in 2009.

Mencia's latest television role is being the voice of Felix Boulevardez in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Joe Rogan Experience podcast episodes removed by Spoitfy

Rogan is no stranger to controversial clips and incidents himself, with Spotify removing JRE podcast episodes from the platform in the past.

Despite many fans believing this was due to offensive clips shared on social media at the time, Spotify has blamed technical issues.

However, Rogan acknowledged on Instagram that some of the comments he made during old podcast episodes could have been offensive to individuals. According to JRE Missing, there are still 113 podcast episodes missing from the platform.

Some of the guests from the removed episodes include figures such as Alex Jones, Owen Benjamin and Bert Kreischer.

Joe Rogan has since continued to make regular podcast episodes despite the controversy around some of his content.

