"White guys can only take a certain amount of rejection before they put on velcro shoes and go looking for aliens" - Joe Rogan shares story of searching for 'Bigfoot' on comedy special

As many Joe Rogan fans will know, the stand-up comedian and podcast host is seemingly obsessed with the unknown. This topic was once again present during his Rocky Mountain High comedy special back in 2014, when Rogan discussed the folk legend of 'Bigfoot' with his audience.

The comedian stated during his comedy special that it's always "white guys" that end up looking for 'Bigfoot' and aliens later on in life, due to the rejection they've suffered:

"White guys can only take a certain amount of rejection before they put on velcro shoes and go looking for aliens."

Watch the Rocky Mountain High clip here:

Rogan stated that there are always nice people that are hunting for these creatures, but went on to tell a story about "one dude" he knew that would "see Bigfoot everywhere" he went.

Joe Rogan explained that he was talking to the man while standing in the woods looking for 'Bigfoot' when the gentleman told him about an encounter he had with a frog. The man explained that 'Bigfoot' has the ability to change into other animals and only realized he had seen the creature when getting home.

"And it's just me and this dude alone in the woods looking at each other. And I'm like 'probably, I mean, probably wasn't a frog, way more likely that it was a big unknown monkey fu***ng with you'. What can you say to a poor guy like that man."

Joe Rogan would be "5 percent happier" if 'Bigfoot' was discovered to be real

As mentioned, Joe Rogan seemingly has a fascination with all things mysterious and is a natural truth seeker. The mystery surrounding the existence of 'Bigfoot' is certainly a story that has captured Rogan's imagination.

The UFC commentator has often mentioned 'Bigfoot' and aliens during his JRE podcast episodes, but took to Instagram in December 2020 to once again discuss the creature:

"If Bigfoot turned out to be real, I think I would be a legit 5 percent happier for the rest of my life."

The replies to the post were mixed, but many of his followers saw the funny side to Rogan's post. Many people claim to have seen 'Bigfoot' in real life, but the mysterious animal has never been confirmed, nor has much hard evidence suggested its legitimacy.

