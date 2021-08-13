Photos: How does Joe Rogan's Gunther Werks Porsche 993 look and how much is it worth?

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently purchased a commissioned Gunther Werks Porsche 993 911 sportscar. The car in question is a 1/25 resto-mod of the 993 chassis, the last air-cooled model in the 911 family.

Gunther Werks 993s were initially stated to cost around $565,000, as per Drive Safe and Fast. However, there is a possibility that Joe Rogan paid more for his car because of the specialized customizations on the vehicle.

Gunther Werks is a company based out of Huntington Beach, California, whose sole objective is to manufacture the GW-993 series cars from 993-era Porsche 911s donated by previous owners.

The restored model has a jet black, carbon-fiber exterior with 18-inch Fuchs-style alloy wheels. The Porsche script runs in bright red along the bottom edges of both doors. Thoroughly reworked with a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat six motor engine of 7,800 rpm, GW 993 can make up to 423 Nm of torque. The vehicle is extremely light at 1,200kg kerb weight.

Gunther Werks posted pictures of the complete design, tagging Joe Rogan on Instagram a few months ago.

Here are more pictures of Joe Rogan's Porsche GW-993.

Exterior of Joe Rogan's GW-993

Front view

Back view

Here's a look into the interiors of the car. It matches the red and black color theme of the exterior.

Interiors of Joe Rogan's GW-993

Joe Rogan had his name imprinted on his copy of the car, suited for a man of his stature.

Joe Rogan name customization

Rogan reportedly also got an alien logo customized on the side sill of the door.

Fun customization done by Joe Rogan

"Most agro car I've ever had" - Joe Rogan on his Gunther Werks Porsche 993

Joe Rogan is well-known for his love of automobiles that he flaunts quite vividly on social media.

If you dig old porsches this video from @TheSmokingTire about a souped up 80's 911 will give you a gear head boner http://t.co/D84H7P1BdO — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 10, 2013

Joe Rogan recently spoke about his latest prized possession on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Andrew Schulz. Answering Schulz's question about whether he has acquired any new four-wheelers of late, the UFC commentator spoke enthusiastically of his Gunther Werks Porsche 993.

"I have a Gunther Werks Porsche. It's an all-carbon fiber, 1995 993 with a 450hp engine. It's super light, all carbon-fiber. Most agro car I've ever had. It's a wild car. It's all air-cooled. And there's no sound deadening in it at all. Sounds like [mimics engine noises]. I just stare at it sometimes. Like for hours. I just go down to my garage and stare at it," Joe Rogan said.

Here's a screenshot of Joe Rogan talking about the car on his podcast.

Joe Rogan speaking about his new Porsche 993

