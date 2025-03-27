Joe Rogan's podcast guest Dr. Suzanne Humphries details how a chemical present in vaccines can allegedly trigger long-term food allergy

Joe Rogan's podcast guest, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, suggested that a chemical in certain vaccines could supposedly trigger long-term food allergies. Their discussion, which transpired on episode #2294 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, notably included a reference to past JRE guest Bret Weinstein as well.

Dr. Humphries, a medical doctor working toward exploring medical literature about vaccines, immunity, and other health-related topics, spoke about various topics during her recent JRE appearance.

Meanwhile, Rogan indicated that Bret Weinstein had supposedly told him that vaccines that contain aluminum could trigger food allergies in individuals who consume certain foods around that time. Rogan stated:

"Like, certain people have peanuts and various things like that. They used to be very common for people to eat, but then a bunch of people developed like pretty severe food allergies. And he makes this connection ... that it's a reasonable connection to say that there is something."

Dr. Humphries responded by stating:

"Absolutely. Hundred percent. And it's not just something he's dreamed up. Again, provable medical literature, in the book, 'Dissolving Illusions' -- the physiology, the pathologies known, it's very well-known that the vaccines that have aluminum in them skew the immune system."

The medical professional further highlighted that the immune system consists of the Th1 and Th2 arms, of which vaccinologists are "obsessed" with the latter and making enough antibodies. Apparently, the aluminum in vaccines causes the human immune system to respond sharply to certain foods, mistaking them as a threat to the system.

Dr. Humphries further explained that the process of a mother breastfeeding her child involves naturally introducing the child to antigens and helping it develop tolerance. On that note, underscoring how some vaccinologists were wrongly attempting to alter infants' immune systems artificially, she said:

"So while vaccine scientists are obsessed with getting antibodies and ramping up an infant's inadequate immune system, the fact of the matter is that it's more important to learn what not to react to when you're immune system's developing, rather than to becoming defensive against every microbe that can get you."

Check out Dr. Humphries' comments below:

Watch the podcast episode below (Rogan and Dr. Humphries' comments at 22:55):

Joe Rogan addressed alleged contaminants, including aluminum and other chemicals, in Girl Scout Cookies

On JRE's episode #2277 earlier this year, Joe Rogan hosted activist and actor Woody Harrelson, and the duo touched upon various topics. One of them was the allegedly toxic Girl Scout Cookies that were being sold across the United States of America.

As reported by Conexiant, the Girl Scout Cookies allegedly had glyphosate and other potentially dangerous contaminants. Speculation abounded about whether or not the cookies were safe for human consumption.

Well, Joe Rogan, who's often expressed his disagreements with the COVID-19 vaccines, has also consistently sounded the alarm on toxic metals and chemicals reportedly being found in American food products too. Rogan notably weighed in and emphasized how certain chemicals like lead and aluminum were reportedly found in the aforementioned cookies:

"Peanut Butter Patties had the highest heavy metal contamination, with lead reaching 42.5 ppb, and aluminum at 27,500 ppb -- ppb, ppm ..."

Watch Joe Rogan discuss the topic below (2:23:26):

