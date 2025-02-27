Shocked Elon Musk gives three-word reaction to Joe Rogan blasting "toxic" Girl Scout Cookies over reported lead, glyphosate, and other contaminations

Elon Musk has given a three-word reaction to Joe Rogan's recent assertion about the allegedly "toxic" Girl Scout Cookies. Rogan highlighted recent reports regarding the cookies supposedly comprising contaminants and adversely affecting consumers' health.

On episode #2277 of the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast earlier this month (February 2025), veteran UFC color commentator Rogan hosted Hollywood actor and activist Woody Harrelson. Among other topics, they touched upon the polarizing issue of allegedly widespread toxicity in the food and miscellaneous products in their country, the United States of America.

The Girl Scout Cookies, sold by the G.S.U.S.A. (Girl Scouts of the United States of America), became a talking point. Conexiant recently reported that studies indicated that the Girl Scout Cookies consisted of glyphosate and toxic metals. Also, per The Hearty Soul via MSN, 100 percent of Girl Scout Cookies that were tested had contaminants such as toxic metals and glyphosate.

Meanwhile, a Girls Scouts blog update appeared to refute the allegations. Regarding health and safety standards in food, medicine, and other realms in the U.S., Rogan read excerpts from recent reports about the cookies and stated:

"They've done studies on Girl Scout Cookies, where they break them down and find out what's in them. Holy sh**! They're f**king toxic as f**k, thin Mints being the worst offenders. Five flavors of Girl Scout Cookies containedelevels of glyphosate and heavy metals above EPA water safety limits. New investigation found a hundred percent of tested Girl Scout Cookies contain glyphosate, one hundred percent controversial herbicide, and roundup 88 percent contain toxic metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury."

He added:

"Key finding -- Thin Mints had the highest glyphosate levels at a 111.07 ppb, 334 times what experts say is harmful. Peanut Butter Patties had the highest heavy metal contamination, with lead reaching 42.5 ppb, and aluminum at 27,500 ppb -- ppb, ppm -- 76 percent of cookies tested exceeded cadmium safety limits, and 96 contained lead."

Moreover, Rogan explained that the Girl Scouts U.S.A. organization sells 200 million boxes annually and accrues 800 million dollars in revenue. The MMA personality further alleged and questioned why they hadn't responded to researchers before the publication of reports regarding the purportedly extensive contamination.

Check out Rogan's comments below:

D.O.G.E. head honcho Elon Musk weighed in on the topic. Issuing a three-word response, seemingly alluding to the apparent gravitas of the claims, Musk addressed a video clip of Rogan's comments and wrote:

"Is for real?"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:23:26):

Joe Rogan's stance on potentially unhealthy food

Joe Rogan has often warned his audience in the MMA and broader pop culture realms about the threat of bad dietary habits that many people face in the modern world.

On episode #2225 of JRE in November 2024, Rogan hosted fellow comedian and American political commentator Dave Smith. They expounded upon the possibly lethal consequences of America's fast food culture and the supposed unhealthy lifestyle. Rogan warned about obesity, dangerous diets, and questionable food products precipitating deadly diseases:

"It's killing people. It's killing kids. And it's making people way more vulnerable to a host of other diseases, including cancers. It's terrible for you."

Watch Joe Rogan and Dave Smith discuss the topic below (1:11:57):

