"You don't know who's your enemy" - Joe Rogan shares theory on Elon Musk and DOGE's probe into alleged U.S. corruption making people 'squeal'

Elon Musk-led DOGE is on a crusade to clean out the U.S. government machinery at Donald Trump's behest. And, as Joe Rogan sees it, the organization is making many guilty parties squeal.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a brainchild of the Tesla CEO, operates with the utmost secrecy, oftentimes wielding unparalleled power amid questions of legality.

This newly formed organization's main objective is to stop wasteful government spending by limiting hiring and ensuring only essential portfolios are filled. Per a report by NBC, Trump has directed all government agencies to maintain a DOGE team, that enjoys unbridled access to their records, and software systems.

Rogan believes that the tight grip the Musk lead team has enforced on the various institutions has voided their capacity to operate in secrecy which has left the Deep State rattled.

Talking to American media personality Adam Curry during episode #2273 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE), the UFC commentator said:

"Part of the problem is these people (the Deep State) can't conspire now because all their phones are tapped... The power that they have is crazy. The power that they have to look into people's emails, look into people's phones, find out what text messages they are sending, look into people's Signal, they look into everything. The idea that they are not doing that if they are into the middle of some f*****g multi-trillion dollar investigation into rampant fraud [doesn't seem plausible]. So they know that this is going on, so they can't conspire."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Furthermore, Rogan asserts that players in the Deep State are now paranoid of their co-conspirators succumbing to DOGE's pressure and spilling the beans about their misdeeds:

"They also have to worry about people taking deals. So there is going to be some people that squeal and then you don't know who is your f*****g enemy and who is your friend. Everywhere you talk, you go to have a lunch with someone, he is wearing a f*****g button camera. You could be f****d."

Check out the full Joe Rogan Experience episode below:

