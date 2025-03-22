Joe Rogan's podcast guest gets 100% real on why few men in their 20s are successful

Joe Rogan's podcast attracts guests from different fields such as public figures, scientists, businessmen, and combat sports athletes. In a recent episode of his renowned The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the guest shared his honest opinion on fewer men succeeding in their 20s.

In episode #2293 of his podcast, Rogan was joined by podcaster and YouTuber Chris Williamson. The duo exchanged thoughts on many issues, Rogan eventually asked him about the reason for people not gaining enough success in their 20s. Williamson responded:

"I think the current environment does not necessarily lend itself to the disposition that men have got. So, they are less conscientious than women from a personality standpoint on average. That means it's really difficult comparitively on average for you to be able to remind yourself that you need to do that sort of homework."

He continued:

"Men are more predisposed to addiction, they're more predisposed to using recreational drugs, they're more predisposed to being in jail to all of the gang stuff that people get drawn into. It's more likely for guys, there are more roots that men can be pulled away in that sort of a manner, and on top of it, I don't think there is a particularly inspiring vision."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Chris Williamson below (1:22):

When Jiri Porchazka reflected on his fighting style with Joe Rogan

Jiri Prochazka is a prominent UFC light heavyweight contender. He joined the leading MMA promotion in 2021 and has since experienced a meteoric rise. Prochazka is also a former champion of his weight class.

He secured a dominant victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 in his recent fight. The 32-year-old sat down with Joe Rogan on episode #165 of the JRE MMA Show and shared his thoughts on his fighting style.

"Sometimes I don't know where is this. ... to keeping yourself and the control... sometimes it's going from the fear to be not hit, sometimes it's going from to be careful for the takedowns. But I wanna be fearless in that, like to stay before the opponent and have no fear. You can go as close as you want and try to hit me and you will not hit me because I'm here and I feel you, I got you. So, I don't wanna explain it, I wanna show that in a fight."

Watch Jiri Prochazka's conversation with Joe Rogan below (44:54):

