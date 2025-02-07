Joe Rogan's podcast guest shares honest take on how Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition became instrumental in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections 

On episode #2269 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the UFC commentator welcomed Bret Weinstein, an evolutionary biologist, author and podcaster. During their interaction, Rogan and Weinstein shared their take on Elon Musk and his impact on the U.S. presidential elections.

The pair covered a host of topics during their near three-hour chat, including Musk and Donald Trump's recent election win.

Bret Weinstein then opted to praise the Space X CEO, believing his acquisition of X (formerly Twitter) and the way he runs the platform played a major role in the presidential elections. According to Weinstein, Musk could have very easily remained silent, but instead he "showed" courage by using X to openly declare his support for Trump. He explained:

Trending

"To watching Elon [during the elections] was remarkable. Of course, in Elon's position, he could have done what [Mark] Zuckerberg does. He could have played it safe, kept his options open and done what he was told and apologise for it later. That wasn't what Musk did. He had the courage of his convictions. His liberation of X set the stage for this election to even happen."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Once you have one, any social media platform that doesn't allow you to speak freely is at a competitive disadvantage. Elon freeing X actually liberated the others [social media platforms] and they're beginning to move in the right direction. Frankly, it's part of why this era feels different."

Check out Joe Rogan and Bret Weinstein's full conversation here (47:10):

Joe Rogan clarifies what actually happened with Kamala Harris' JRE podcast appearance falling through

Joe Rogan has set the record straight on what actually transpired when Kamala Harris' planned appearance on the JRE fell through last year.

The Democratic candidate was hoping to appear on the show during the midst of the presidential elections last year, however, those plans never materialized. It has since been claimed by Harris' campaign team that the reason it didn't happen was Rogan offered them a date but later canceled it and appeared to interview Trump instead.

Rogan has since denied any such allegations, stating that any suggestion he chose Trump over Harris is simply not true. He said:

"This whole idea that we f**ked her over and we f**ked her over for Trump — incorrect, just not true. One of the things they said that wasn’t true was that we lied about the day that Trump was coming on, and we just didn’t [say] that Trump was coming on. This is how it worked: Trump was really easy to book. Like, super easy... [The Harris campaign] never committed to doing the show.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments here (3:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.