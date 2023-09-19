Joe Rogan's podcast labeled a 'red flag' impacting dating lives of young couples, as per study

It goes without saying that Joe Rogan's podcast stands out as one of the most renowned platforms in the podcasting space. It serves as a trusted source for many seeking insight into contemporary developments across diverse topics, including politics, health, fitness, science, and even profound discussions on psychedelics and consciousness expansion.

However, the Joe Rogan Experience has not been immune to criticism, especially when addressing sensitive subjects. Some have raised concerns, accusing Rogan and certain guests of engaging in extensive discussions on topics where they may lack credible information to substantiate their claims. These discussions, which appear to lack informed perspectives, have even prompted calls for the cancellation of the podcast in the past.

Expand Tweet

A recent study conducted by Change Research suggests that being an avid listener of Rogan's podcast might come with a downside in the dating world. The study, which surveyed over 1,000 individuals aged 18 to 34, found that 55 percent of women consider it a significant 'red flag' if their partner is a Joe Rogan fan.

Conversely, only 35 percent of men in the study viewed their partner's podcast preferences as an issue. Interestingly, Rogan's show was not the top dating red flag for either gender.

Expand Tweet

For women, more than 75 percent regarded a partner's support for the values of MAGA (Make America Great Again) as a dealbreaker, with 59 percent of men sharing this sentiment.

Men, on the other hand, expressed strong reservations about a partner identifying as a communist, with 64 percent considering it a significant red flag. Additional concerns for women included a partner who insisted there were only two genders. They also expressed reservations over partners who refused to watch the Barbie movie, displayed disinterest by never asking questions, identified as a communist or conservative, or showed indifference towards politics.

In conclusion, while Joe Rogan's podcast preferences may not be a top concern for most, the study highlights various factors that can influence dating compatibility in today's diverse and opinionated world.

Joe Rogan points to a crucial misstep that may cost Khamzat Chimaev a UFC title shot

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan recently weighed in on what he believes to be the crucial mistake that may have hindered Khamzat Chimaev's path to a championship opportunity.

Chimaev is scheduled to compete at 185 pounds in his upcoming bout against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21. Speculation abounds that a title shot could be within Chimaev's reach if he emerges victorious against 'Borrachinha'.

However, Joe Rogan contends that Chimaev's prospects could have been even brighter had it not been for the mishap at UFC 279. Originally scheduled to face Nate Diaz, Chimaev failed to make weight by more than seven pounds, leading to a change in plans. Diaz took on Tony Ferguson, while Chimaev squared off against Kevin Holland.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan expressed his belief that Chimaev's weight miss at UFC 279 had delayed his shot at a UFC championship. Rogan said:

"Khamzat really f***** up when he didn't make weight against Nate Diaz because if he made weight against Nate Diaz and has a great showing against him, that guy's got the next title shot. He's a f****** star, he's just got that thing."