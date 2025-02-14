Joe Rogan's "spot-on impersonation" of Bernie Sanders defending Big Pharma donation to Democratic Party cracks JRE fans up: "Played it several times"

Joe Rogan recently put forth an impersonation of veteran Democratic Party politician, Bernie Sanders. The podcast mogul's impression cracked up his guest on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, in addition to eliciting similar reactions from many netizens.

Republican Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (aka RFK Jr.) and Sanders partook in an intense verbal battle in January 2025, addressing various topics, including the alleged Congressional corruption in the United States of America. RFK Jr. suggested that Sanders was among the various congresspersons who'd benefitted from mammoth donations from Big Pharma.

As reported by CBS and ABC in 2019, Sanders criticized many politicians for accepting major donations from major insurers and pharmaceutical giants, which allegedly enabled the insurers and pharma bigwigs to clandestinely control the politicians and government.

Well, RFK Jr. alluded to the same. Sanders hit back, suggesting Big Pharma executives hadn't donated directly but eventually signaled that only $1.5 million from the $200 million (approx.) donated to his past presidential campaign came from pharma entities.

Watch their verbal battle below:

On JRE's episode #2269 earlier this month, Joe Rogan hosted author, podcaster, and evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein. Discussing political corruption, Rogan impersonated Bernie Sanders:

"Only 1.5 billion. Only 1.5 million out of 200 million. Only 1.5 ... Only the hardworking people -- the hardworking people in this country gave me money."

An X user posted the clip of Rogan impersonating Sanders and hailed it. An excerpt from the netizen's tweet read:

"Joe Rogan's spot-on impersonation of @BernieSanders defending the amount of money he took from pharma is priceless!"

Watch Rogan's impersonation of Sanders below:

Watch the JRE episode below (*comments at 12:18):

Fans soon flocked to social media and praised Rogan's comedic take on the recent Bernie Sanders-Big Pharma debacle. One X user made an allusion to a longstanding accusation against Sanders -- emphasizing that he spoke out against Big Pharma's influence on politics, whilst also contradictorily accruing notable donations from Big Pharma.

Several others underscored that the UFC commentator's impersonation of Sanders was incredible. A fan wrote:

"Wow, that was good. Just another reason I love Joe Rogan."

Another commenter tweeted:

"Classic!"

One observer called for Sanders to retire from politics:

"Hopefully he will retire"

A netizen made an allusion to Rogan's past support for Sanders and wrote:

"Even joe realized how much of a fraud sanders was and is"

Another X user highlighted the hilarity in Rogan's impersonation of Sanders:

"So funny, I rewound and played it several times whilst listening to the episode"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Joe Rogan hosted Bernie Sanders on the JRE podcast, Sanders acknowledged Rogan's socio-political influence

Joe Rogan and other social media influencers are believed to have majorly impacted American politics over the years. Speaking of Rogan, many socio-political analysts have pointed out that he gradually shifted from publicly supporting Democratic Party politicians like Bernie Sanders to supporting Republican Party politicians like Donald Trump.

After Trump won the November 2024 presidential elections, Sanders was one of the prominent figures who criticized the Democrats for steering clear of and underestimating Rogan and the latter's JRE platform as a means to connect with the public. Furthermore, Rogan had also hosted Sanders on JRE's episode #1330, back in August 2019.

Watch Rogan's JRE conversation with Sanders below:

