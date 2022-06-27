Joe Rogan's TV career: Which shows did he appear on?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a man of many talents. As such, the podcast host has been a part of many television programs in the past. Hardball, News Radio, and Fear Factor are some shows the 54-year-old has been a part of.

The 1994 baseball sitcom Hardball was Rogan's first TV gig. The comedian played 'Frank Valente' in the series. The show aired during the 1994-95 Major League Baseball strike. Hardball was subsequently canceled in1995.

Watch the promo for Hardball, starring Joe Rogan, below:

The comedian's second television acting job came in the mid 90's slapstick comedy News Radio. The show revolved around hilarious interactions between the staff of the fictional No.2 news radio station.

Rogan played super-cool techy 'Joe Garrelli' in the show. News Radio aired for a total of five seasons from 1994-1999. Rogan was involved throughout the five seasons and portrayed Garrelli in 96 episodes.

Watch a clip from News Radio below:

The UFC mainstay also hosted the highly popular game show Fear Factor from 2001-2006. The show was revived in 2011 but was canceled after a single season. Rogan hosted a total of 150 episodes of the show.

Apart from these shows, Rogan also had cameo appearances in the late '90s comedy Just Shoot Me! and hit HBO show Silicon Valley.

Watch Rogan's cameo in Just Shoot Me! below:

Joe Rogan's movie appearances

Apart from being a successful standup comic and podcast host, Joe Rogan has also starred in several feature films. It's a very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, Venus & Vegas, The Zookeeper, and Here Comes the Boom are some of Rogan's movie gigs.

2002 musical comedy It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie was Rogan's first big-screen job. Rogan played himself in the film.

Brett Pardy @DrAntiqueiPod Now watching It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas, which is just slightly off the usual Muppet humour creating a very uncanny movie - features Joe Rogan, 9/11 not happening in a world where Kermit wasn’t born, Scooter cage dancing, and a lot of double entendres with Joan Cusack Now watching It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas, which is just slightly off the usual Muppet humour creating a very uncanny movie - features Joe Rogan, 9/11 not happening in a world where Kermit wasn’t born, Scooter cage dancing, and a lot of double entendres with Joan Cusack

His second film gig came in 2010 on the action-comedy Venus & Vegas. Rogan played a character called 'Richie' in the film. The 2011 Kevin James starrer Zookeeper also featured the comedian as brash bully 'Gale'.

Watch the trailer of Zookeeper below:

The UFC commentator was also featured in yet another Kevin James starrer, Here Comes the Boom. Rogan portrayed himself in the MMA comedy. The movie also stars former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten.

