Joe Rogan says "douchebag" airplane passenger beat up by Mike Tyson had it coming, compares heckling 'Iron' to "headbutting a beehive" 

Joe Rogan broke his silence for the first time since Mike Tyson's plane altercation.

The UFC commentator backed Tyson, believing the man who got beat up by the boxing legend had it coming. Speaking about the incident on episode #1808 of his podcast with actor Dan Soder, Rogan said:

"That dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf***ers that's walked the face of the Earth. That's so dumb. That's not even kicking a beehive. It's headbutting a beehive."

Earlier this week, Tyson found himself at the center of controversy after a video of himself repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on a plane went viral. According to TMZ Sports, the man in question, Melvin Townsend III, "was extremely intoxicated ... and wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat."

A spokesperson for Tyson also claimed that Townsend harassed the iconic pugilist before the altercation took place. The spokesperson told ESPN:

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."

Mike Tyson tells Joe Rogan a wild conspiracy theory

During his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Mike Tyson claimed that members of the top 1% are hunting down homeless people for sport – a conspiracy theory straight out of a scene from the 2014 movie The Purge: Anarchy:

"Whatever you think a human did to another human being – it happened. Whatever it is, it happened. These people own these thousands of acres and nothing grows on 'em. This is what happens: they take these homeless people off the streets. Put 'em in there, take them to one of those special hospitals. [Then], they take them from the hospital, all drugged up, take 'em to these large estates, property - 'let's hunt' – Run!"

Tyson went on to explain the logic behind his theory. He said foxes are difficult to hunt because they are "reasonable animals." That said, the former world champion believes the rich are using humans as game to test their hunting skills against the most reasonable animals in the food chain.

